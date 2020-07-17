Download PDF version
Interface Security Systems, together with Sally Beauty and Whereable Technologies will host a webinar called: ‘5 Actionable Steps You Can Take to Safeguard Your Lone Workers Now’.

Recently, a wide range of businesses including retailers, restaurants, banks, hospitality chains, and real estate companies are having to adapt their business models while operating with reduced staff. While lone employees play a critical role in keeping these businesses up and running, they are more at risk of encountering life threats at work.

Increasing safety measures

In times like these, more attention needs to be placed on increasing safety measures for lone employees. Security professionals are looking at ways in which they can add another layer of protection for their associates when they are working alone, for locations with limited or no existing protection, or to expand security coverage outside a business’ building.

This webinar will discuss how to roll out a cost-effective lone worker security strategy to cope with lower staffing levels and the increased risks they are facing. During the one-hour-long event, attendees will learn about:

  • Who is a lone worker and why should businesses worry about them now?
  • How to put in place a lone worker safety policy and why it’s important to do it immediately.
  • How to train lone workers to deal with emergencies and put in place a training
  • What options should be considered when rolling out a lone worker safety solution.
  • Why lone worker safety devices should be integrated with a comprehensive monitoring

Key speakers will include: Jim Mires, Vice President Loss Prevention and Safety at Sally Beauty, Jim Van Law, President & Board Member at Whereable Technologies, Matt Smitheman, Sr. Solutions Consultant at Interface Security Systems.

