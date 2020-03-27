Alertus Technologies LLC, a provider of mass notification and critical communication solutions, announces it is releasing a new feature to its Alertus Recipient Mobile App, ‘ThreatWatcher™ Mobile,’ that will allow users to track their recent movement against those users who reported having COVID-19. The ‘Pandemic Alerts’ feature of ThreatWatcher™ Mobile will be free and accessible to the public in response to the increasing concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.
Users who have tested positive for COVID-19 can anonymously submit their tracked movements from the previous 14 days to build a crowd-sourced database of detailed location information, such as a specific building on campus or a local movie theatre, for a more accurate view of a potential interaction or exposure to the virus. The app will also help people to more easily recall where they’ve been when a new case is reported.
Helping communities stay safe
“With ThreatWatcher™ Pandemic, we can build a more holistic and comprehensive database of where people are coming into contact with someone who has COVID-19,” said Caroline Kilday, Alertus Director of Marketing and Communications. “We hope this tool gives people a way to easily self-report their movement and use that data to help other users determine whether to seek medical testing or to self-quarantine to help minimise the spread and impact of COVID-19.”
The app does not store or share any personal information with other users except by explicit permission
The app does not store or share any personal information with other users except by explicit permission, and will only share location history for up to 15 days. Alertus does not store, access, or share any user information or location data—all data is stored locally on the user’s own device. As limited detailed data is available, particularly in the US, Alertus hopes users will leverage the app and share location information if they are positive for COVID-19 to help their communities stay safe.
Accessibility of critical information
“The COVID-19 pandemic is impacting all of us, and we hope to offer a platform that can help mitigate people’s risk during this time,” said Jason Volk, Alertus Founder and CEO. “Further, Alertus is committed to ensuring the timely delivery and accessibility of critical information during an emergency for all organisations. Extending that to the public is a way for us to continue to deliver on our mission and serve our communities.”
ThreatWatcher™ Mobile is part of the Alertus Recipient App, an emergency communication app for enterprise organisations, colleges and universities, K-12 schools, healthcare institutions, and more. The Recipient App enables organisations to quickly and efficiently send critical alerts and information to its users through the integrated Alertus Mass Notification System. ThreatWatcher™ Mobile will not require users to be affiliated with an organisation utilising the Alertus System. The new features will be available in future updates for existing Alertus Recipient App users, and available for download on the Apple iTunes Store and Google Play Store for new users.