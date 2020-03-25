Do you ever watch TV or a film without the sound? It’s only half the experience. That’s why in 1927 “The Jazz Singer” became so popular. It was the first full feature “talkie” movie with synchronised audio. Why are people upgrading to sound bars and surround-sound systems? It enhances the experience. The booming bass, the sound effects in the rear speakers all add to the user feeling like they are a part of it and not just watching it. The same can be said for security. If you have video footage of a robbery with audio, it will give much more context of the situation. Maybe there was an argument that led to the robbery. Maybe the vehicle used in the getaway was a diesel truck that was identified by the sound it made pulling away. All of these scenarios are real events; without audio you wouldn’t know the full story.