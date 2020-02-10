Vanderbilt, a global provider of state-of-the-art security systems, has released the latest version of SPC Connect, the remotely managed, cloud-based, intrusion detection solution. This latest version, 3.0, includes an entirely reworked user interface and focuses on more intuitive user operations.
“With this release, we believe that the evolution of SPC Connect has reached a new level,” said Alexander Scheffold, Product Manager, Vanderbilt. “One of Vanderbilt’s targets is to provide state-of-the-art intrusion systems to our customers with a wide range of advantages. In our view, SPC Connect 3.0 ticks all of these boxes.”
Through this release, collected information is now visible to the installer and enables them to have an overview of the installed SPC systems out in the field. Dashboard widgets like a geographical site map with status information from individual panels or a multisite Status widget showing the overall status information from all connected SPC panels enhancing the usability and the decision-making workflow from installers.
Centralised operations menu
A new centralised operations menu allows the installer to more intuitively navigate a specific operation much quicker. “SPC Connect 3.0 has a completely reworked user interface that allows installers to get a faster overview of the installed SPC base,” said Ross Wilks, Head of Vanderbilt’s Marketing Communications. “Through our research and received customer feedback, we have learned from our customer-base that greater visibility of their installed SPC systems is a priority for them.”
“So now, with this new release, typical questions that installers might ask themselves, such as, which SPC firmware versions do my customers have? Where can I find a specific operation? Or where can I find the latest maintenance report from a specific panel? are now only two or three clicks away.”
Interactive widgets
This greater visibility for installers includes an intuitive operations menu with all available operations on different levels, such as site level, multi-site level, and company administrator level. “This release was designed to be a customer-first experience,” said Scheffold. “The dashboard now contains interactive widgets that allows installers to create customised views, so for example, now you can quickly and clearly see the information you personally want most to execute your daily needs more efficiently.”
Scheffold summarised, “In addition, SPC Connect 3.0 comes with a new installer manual. This approach means the existing static, manual approach will be enhanced with an embedded FAQ functionality. This will allow the installer to find an explanation for a feature, or how to perform a specific action much quicker.”
SPC Connect 3.0 launched on Feb. 6, 2020.