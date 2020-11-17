After a year of extensive research and investment, Sargent & Greenleaf (S&G) introduces a bold new look to reflect a powerful commitment to product innovation and customer experience.
This dynamic transformation embodies the company’s energetic and passionate focus to a future-forward vision of products and services, as well as a commitment to its customers’ security and success.
Developing high-security solutions
S&G will concentrate on enhancing the customer experience, while actively expanding its portfolio to deliver complete, game-changing solutions for the evolving global market.
“Our bold new look at S&G builds on our company’s 160 years of expertise in global security while focusing on innovating for the future,” states Mark LeMire, Chief Executive Officer, Sargent and Greenleaf, adding “We are investing in our people, facilities, products and emerging technologies to ensure we continue developing high-security solutions for a rapidly changing world.”
S&G product development process
S&G is completing new rigorous testing processes, layered protocols for added security and accessible digital tools
The powerful S&G product development process evaluates a wide range of issues, threats and trends to develop solutions that are innovative and secure. To that end, the company will announce new security solutions over the next several months, such as a new smart LCD touchscreen keypad and a government-approved 2890C locking system. In addition to introducing new products, S&G is completing new rigorous testing processes, layered protocols for added security and accessible digital tools.
“Our team’s passion and drive for continuous improvement will deliver transformative locking solutions that exceed our customers’ expectations,” continued LeMire, adding “Our brand transformation represents a significant step in our ongoing growth. We are driving change as we focus on building a stronger, more secure world.”
S&G family of brands
S&G expanded its product offering earlier this year with the acquisition of Delaney Hardware and Premier Steel Doors and Frames, Inc. Now, it has continued its brand growth with the addition of MegaMet Industries.
These combined businesses provide customers an extensive lock and door solutions portfolio, a broader base of technical resources, and enhanced security solutions. The comprehensive S&G family of brands offers customers the highest quality and broadest selection of security and hardware solutions.