Agent Video Intelligence (Agent Vi) has announced its eighth annual Channel Partner Awards, honouring three exceptional members of its Channel Partner Program (CPP) in recognition of professionalism, excellence in sales, and deployment achievements during 2019.
2019 Channel Partner Awards
Ikusi, part of Velatia Group, has been nominated as an Agent Vi Outstanding Partner for its superior sales and deployment performance of Agent Vi solutions in the Mexican physical security market. Ikusi is also recognised for its extraordinary diligence and commitment to the partnership, as evidenced by winning some large contracts that have opened new markets to Ikusi, chiefly the Security Project for the Corporate Headquarters of Daimler Group in Mexico City.
Ikusi is a specialist provider of integration, engineering and technological development services for the transformation of digital businesses. The company works along with customers to better understand the peculiarities of their operations and help them develop new and better business outcomes by an efficient use of technology.
Agent Vi Outstanding Partner
SecuRex Solution Limited is named an Agent Vi Outstanding Partner for the significant projects won during 2019
SecuRex Solution Limited (SQX), a renowned Hong Kong-based value-added distributor (VAD), is named an Agent Vi Outstanding Partner for the significant projects won during 2019 with leading customers in the APAC region, including a very large government project. SecuRex is also recognised for continued dedication in promoting Agent Vi’s video analytics products; this is their second Agent Vi CPP award, following the 2013 CPP Award for introducing Agent Vi’s solutions into the Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau markets.
SecuRex was founded in 2004, focusing on professional surveillance solutions since day one. The company is one of the early starters in smart megapixel IP surveillance, and is highly regarded as a regional VAD in this field. SecuRex has local offices in various cities including Hong Kong, Macau, Shenzhen, Chengsha, Shanghai, Bangkok & Singapore, to provide local support to local customers.
AI-powered video analytics solution
Unlimited Technology, Inc. (UTI) is named as an Agent Vi Outstanding Partner for providing the latest in state-of-the-art technologies, having successfully implemented innoVi - Agent Vi’s AI-powered video analytics software as a service - at a number of major infrastructure & transportation projects in the Northeast U.S.A. Agent Vi also recognises UTI’s exceptional partnership in adopting and promoting the innoVi solution.
Unlimited Technology, Inc (UTI) works with customers of all sizes (locally, nationally, and globally) on End-to-End Security Solutions, including: Physical Security, Video Surveillance, and Communications; Unlimited also offers Management of IT and Cyber Solutions; Exero, providing device agnostic, full network monitoring and protection for security and IT systems protecting personnel, customer, and IP data systems.