Since 2011, SALTO Systems, in partnership with BioCote, the market renowned antimicrobial technology supplier, has incorporated antimicrobial silver ion technology in its smart electronic lock range, electronic cylinders, locker locks, and supporting devices like wall readers.
The addition of BioCote’s antimicrobial technology helps reduce microbes on product surfaces and improves hygienic building environments and ultimately creates a cleaner environment for both users and visitors.
“A cleaner, more hygienic building environment ultimately creates a better environment for both users and visitors. The more hygienic the environment, the less chance of cross-contamination. This helps to reduce the spread of microbes around a building as microbes are not transferred from door to door and surface to surface,” said Aznar Sethna, CSMO SALTO Systems.
Ultimate hygiene solution
"We have long relied on the addition of BioCote to our electronic lock products and we will continue to do so to help cleaning regimens and hand hygiene to provide the ultimate hygiene solution.”
BioCote has successfully tested against a feline strain of Coronavirus, showing a reduction of 90% in two hours, which is a positive indicator of the antiviral properties of their technology. Previous testing has revealed that BioCote delivers 99.9 percent, 24/7 protection against an array of microbes including Influenza A H1N1, E.coli, Salmonella, and antibiotic-resistant CRE, VRE, and MRSA.
Smart-locking range
BioCote cannot be wiped or worn away and hence enhances hygiene management and reduces the possibility of cross-contamination. SALTO BioCote antimicrobial protection consists of silver-ion technology which is integrated during the manufacturing process. SALTO added BioCote as a standard additive for all plastic devices produced as well as with the new XS4 Locker Lock BLE. SALTO also offers BioCote as an option on its complete line of electronic locks and online wall readers.
"Our findings continue to show the positive impact antimicrobial surfaces in our smart-locking range and products have on reducing the levels of bacterial contamination. BioCote silver ion technology significantly reduces the level of microbes on SALTO escutcheons and door handles by up to 99.99 percent which is an incredible accomplishment,” said Sethna.
Smart door lock hardware
The finish is long-lasting and maintains its antimicrobial performance over the expected lifetime of the escutcheon
The finish of BioCote treated smart door lock hardware differs slightly from that of standard-finish escutcheons due to the mix of lacquer and silver ion particles. In wall readers, locker locks, and lock readers, it's invisible. The finish is long-lasting and maintains its antimicrobial performance over the expected lifetime of the escutcheon. At present, government guidelines recommend regular cleaning to minimise the spread of microbes in any building type.
However, beyond regular cleaning, little consideration has been given to alternate or non-traditional methods for limiting the potential for cross-contamination within the public environment. By effectively reducing a broad spectrum of microbes by up to 99.9 percent, BioCote antimicrobial technology provides integrated and lasting hygienic protection that supports regular cleaning regimes and hand hygiene.
Electronic access control technology
“SALTO has been an innovative leader in electronic access control technology for two decades and we are just as proud to have been equally as advanced when it comes to the hygienic upkeep of our products with a leading partner like BioCote,” said Sethna.
SALTO has developed a white paper that discusses the use of BioCote antimicrobial technology. To download the white paper, one can visit the official website of the company.