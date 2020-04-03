Governments, businesses, organisations, and of course the people, all are affected by COVID-19. Many locations all over the country and the world are ordered closed and large parts of the population are staying at home and working from home. This has created a large shift in how responsibilities are managed and how service is provided to clients.

A popular way to ease this transition is to invest in technologies that automate some of the operational tasks of the business. Ai-RGUS has AI-automated software to monitor security cameras so one can know remotely about any camera view issues such as if the camera’s view is blurred, obstructed, glared, dark, tilted, if a camera is tampered with, or if a camera’s feed is down.

Providing necessary camera images

Ai-RGUS understands that it is difficult to invest during this difficult time but they want to do their part by providing peace of mind to owners of security camera systems. It is important for camera system owners to know that their cameras are continuing to show images that are on target and clear. Therefore, Ai-RGUS is offering services for free to companies and organisations that are fighting or suffering from the pandemic.

Many business and organisations locations and governments use 100s, 1,000s, 10,000s or more cameras to ensure their premises are always monitored, in case of an incident. The only existing solution to ensuring that the cameras are continuing to provide the necessary camera images – camera images that are on target and clear – is through manual verification of the camera views. Going through each camera view, manually, is time-consuming and error-prone.

Remembering the intention of each camera

Furthermore, it is easy to get distracted while checking the camera views and mistakenly miss a camera with a view problem. However, performing this task right is critical because if a camera image is missing it leaves the business vulnerable and without recourse when an incident occurs. Ai-RGUS’ survey efforts of over 100,000 cameras and of 100 security camera professionals indicate that 50% of cameras each year will have a view problem.

Ai-RGUS emerged out of Duke University where their 1,100+ cameras, in 2017, were manually verified by their security personnel. The CIO of Duke, Tracy Futhey, spearheaded the effort to automate the process. In addition to wanting to unburden her personnel from this error-prone task, she also wanted a solution that can automatically remember the intention of each camera.

Verifiable quality of inspection

When a system grows to a size of many 100s and 1000s it is nearly impossible to remember where each camera needs to point. She looked for software on the market and couldn’t find a solution which would uncover ‘quiet failures’ of the cameras before they happen. Therefore, she went to one of Duke’s Artificial Intelligence research labs to develop a solution.

The solution was to be software only, automate that inspection happens, enable easily auditable and verifiable quality of inspection and that would accurately uncover silent failures without intervention. The commercial version of this software is Ai-RGUS. Since the development of Ai-RGUS in 2017, Duke University has almost doubled their camera system to over 2,000 cameras and Duke’s Office of Information Technology shares the following feedback: “We spend on average 5 minutes/day inspecting our 2,000+ cameras thanks to Ai-RGUS.”