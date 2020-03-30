Fundamentally, standards are a positive thing. They give end users and installers peace of mind that the systems they are using or fitting are fit for purpose. With such a complicated range of products available to buy, it makes it easier to choose the best ones for your security needs. However, the proliferation of different testing bodies in different regions or countries can be very confusing, and those of a more suspicious nature might even view them as potentially a cynical non-tariff barrier. Some markets appear to insist on the adherence of their certification, but in reality have little difference in their test modalities from many others. By contrast, the ONVIF protocols have made it much easier for manufacturers to ensure the full interoperability of their products and systems with other manufacturers, which is clearly beneficial to security providers, buyers and users across the global security market.