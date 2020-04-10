ISC West rescheduled again to October 5-8

ISC West, in collaboration with premier sponsor SIA, is rescheduling the ISC West 2020 event to take place October 5-8 at Sands Expo in Las Vegas.
The SIA Education@ISC conference will be October 5-7, and the exhibition will be Oct. 6-8.
Previously, ISC West had announced the postponement of the 2020 edition of ISC West to July. However, given the continually evolving COVID-19 pandemic and stay-at-home guidelines, organisers deemed the July dates no longer viable for the security industry.
ISC West has expressed concern for everyone impacted by the COVID-19 coronavirus. Based on Reed Exhibitions’ close monitoring of ongoing developments with the virus, recent reports from public health officials and extensive consultation with partners in the global security community, they have rescheduled ISC West.
ISC West takes pride in offering vital business opportunities to customers, including networking, education and access to new products and technologies, and are committed to making the event live up to high standards. Over the coming weeks, along with ISC West’s Premier Sponsor SIA, ISC West organisers will continue to serve the industry, creating ways to connect, collaborate and keep the world moving during this difficult period.