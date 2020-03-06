Reed Exhibitions unveils event schedule and keynote speaker for ISC West 2020

ISC West will occur as scheduled March 17th through 20th, 2020. The show is not being cancelled or postponed. The Show’s planning closely follows the CDC guidelines, local and state public health authorities and the US State Department/Federal Government travel rules related to the COVID-19 virus.
Reed Exhibitions and the Show team are monitoring updates from the CDC and the Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) which continue to indicate low risk of exposure to the virus in the United States generally and in Las Vegas.
Offering vital business opportunities
The ISC Security Events team takes pride in offering vital business opportunities to customers, including networking, education and access to new products and technologies and they are working diligently to ensure ISC West 2020 and their other events live up to customers’ high standards. The team is focused on making ISC West 2020 a successful and enjoyable event for all attendees and exhibitors.
ISC West, in collaboration with premier sponsor the Security Industry Association (SIA), today has announced the full education and special events programming, including an additional keynote from Christopher Fowler, the former deputy chief of operations of the city of Seattle Police Department and Brigadier General/National Guard, to lead a discussion around managing insider threats in workplace environments.
Comprehensive education programming
The programming at ISC West this year mirrors market demand for education into new areas in the converged security space, introducing six featured exhibits: connected security, drones & robots, emerging tech, loss prevention & supply chain, public safety and smart home. The ISC West show floor has been re-imagined, modernising show segments making it easier to navigate, allowing attendees to find the right products and solutions to meet their organisations’ business needs.
In addition to comprehensive education programming, this year’s event will feature a number of exciting award ceremonies, networking opportunities and special events to bring the entire security industry community together. The ISC West special events are as follows.
The SAMMY awards, hall of fame and MVP ceremony
March 17, 4:30-6:30 p.m.
Join Security Sales & Integration for its 25th annual SAMMY Awards, honouring dealers and integrators for their sales, marketing, business and installation excellence.
SIA New Product Showcase (NPS) awards ceremony
March 18, 3:30-4:30 p.m.
SIA will honour and recognise new and innovative security products and services and award the winners for the Product Achievement Awards.
SIA InteropFest
All ISC West attendees are invited to the event to enjoy technology interoperability demonstrations
March 18, 4:30-7:00 p.m.
The SIA InteropFest showcases interoperability among physical security solutions leveraging SIA's open supervised device protocol technology standard. All ISC West attendees are invited to the event to enjoy technology interoperability demonstrations, insights from special guest speaker Daryle Hernandez, chief of the Interagency Security Committee within the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Infrastructure Division, and a cocktail and networking reception.
Mission 500 security 5K run/2K walk
March 19, 7:30-8:30 a.m.
One wouldn't want to miss this one-of-a-kind event where the security industry comes together to raise money for children in need. Register to run or walk and start fundraising today to make a difference while at ISC West 2020! A portion of the funds raised at the Security 5/2K will benefit Habitat for Humanity Las Vegas.
SIA RISE happy hour
March 19, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
SIA’s RISE community will host a lively happy hour outing for young security industry professionals at Topgolf Las Vegas. Swing some golf clubs and enjoy cocktails and networking with other young security talent and those new to the industry. The RISE Happy Hour is open to young professionals employed by SIA member companies.
ISC West customer appreciation party at TAO nightclub
March 19, 10:30-11:30 p.m.
Free for all ISC West attendees, enjoy an open bar at TAO Nightclub to celebrate at the customer appreciation party!
SIA women in security forum breakfast
March 20, 8:30-9:30 a.m.
Sponsored by: Siemens Smart Infrastructure
Boisvert will share her insights on strategy, sales and operations while working closely with clients
Join SIA for a complimentary breakfast to celebrate women in security, featuring headline speaker Jaime Paris Boisvert, general manager for Siemens Smart Infrastructure. Boisvert will share her insights on strategy, sales and operations while working closely with clients to deliver solutions and services that optimise buildings and infrastructure by improving energy efficiency, comfort, safety and security.
Day 2 mid-day keynote: the threat from within
Thursday, March 19, 12:00-1:00 p.m.
Sponsored by: ADT Commercial
Christopher Fowler, brigadier general (retired) and former deputy chief of operations, City of Seattle Police Department, will explore what can be done before a workplace security incident takes place and how to optimise internal processes to address it.
“For more than 50 years, ISC West has been valued among security professionals and we are always working to better encourage and support attendees to connect professionals with the knowledge, products and services they need to do their jobs efficiently and effectively,” said Will Wise, group vice president, Reed Exhibitions. “2020 brings a new decade, and with it, new challenges to the converged security industry. The education and programming at ISC West this year will cover the industry edge-to-edge, sparking productive discussions around industry trends and advancements for all show attendees.”