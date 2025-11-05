Colt Technology Services, a notable name in digital infrastructure, has released findings from its latest research report, "Concern to Confidence: How Telecoms Businesses Can Embrace AI Without Leaving People Behind." This report delves into the perspectives of telecoms employees on the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) in the workplace and underscores the necessity of a 'people-first' AI strategy.

The study is based on comprehensive interviews and a survey conducted with 1,005 telecom workers across nine countries, including the UK, USA, and Germany. It reveals potential risks if staff are not adequately integrated into AI advancements, as one participant noted, “There is an assumption everyone is ready to adapt, but a lot of people are just overwhelmed and staying silent.”

Employee sentiment and security concerns

Survey data highlights that less than a quarter (23%) of respondents are very confident about their job security. This insecurity is particularly pronounced among junior and entry-level employees.

Additionally, over half of the workforce (55%) express concerns about AI replacing their roles, a fear predominantly held by women in roles such as marketing, finance, and customer service. Despite these concerns, a majority (63%) of those surveyed believe AI could enhance gender equality within the sector if biases are effectively managed.

AI integration and country-specific AI usage

The use of AI tools varies significantly by region among organisations that have already integrated AI into daily operations. AI applications embedded in search and generative AI are among the most frequently utilised technologies.

For instance, in India, 56% of respondents reported daily use of AI in search functions, while generative AI is widely adopted in both India (43%) and the UK (38%).

Frank Miller's insights on AI integration

Frank Miller, Colt's Chief AI and Platforms Officer, emphasised the empowering potential of AI, stating, “As our study shows, AI offers employees incredible opportunities... But businesses must set in place a people-first approach, built on responsible AI principles, or they risk reinforcing disparity.”

Addressing gender disparities and upskilling initiatives

The telecoms industry, traditionally challenged in achieving gender parity, sees potential in AI to advance gender-related goals. Although only a minority currently rate gender diversity as excellent at higher levels, nearly two-thirds foresee AI aiding in improving gender targets.

Concurrently, around 24% of companies are enhancing employees' skills in their current positions, with 21% focusing on skill development for different roles. Tools for this include online courses and mentorship programmes.

AI's positive impact on daily telecom tasks

Employees exhibited positivity regarding AI's effects on their roles, indicating benefits like accelerated task completion, enhanced data analysis, and potentially increased productivity.

These improvements were notably valued across various countries: Indian telecom workers prioritised faster task completion, while those in Germany saw benefits in quicker data analysis.

Colt's AI strategy pillars

Colt's AI strategy is anchored on 'People and Culture' and 'Responsible AI.' These foundational pillars focus on several key areas:

AI Literacy: Ensuring comprehensive training and support for AI system users.

Culture and Community: Encouraging a growth mindset and inclusivity in discussing AI's potentials and challenges.

Social Sustainability: Managing AI risks with a focus on fairness and accountability.

Environmental Sustainability: Prioritising efficient AI technology design for reduced environmental impact.

AI for Good: Promoting AI applications that bring net positive benefits.

By adhering to these structures, Colt aims to foster an inclusive AI future that prioritises employee engagement and yields substantial organisational and societal benefits.

