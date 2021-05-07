One of the UK’s fastest growing installers of electronic security systems, Zicam Integrated Security Ltd, has selected Hanwha Techwin as its preferred single source provider of IP network video surveillance solutions.
"As a systems integrator which is always looking to innovate and provide our end-user clients with added value from their video surveillance systems, we have decided to work ever more closely with Hanwha Techwin,” said David Salisbury, Managing Director of West Midlands based Zicam Integrated Security, which has specialised in state-of-the-art surveillance and detection security systems for over 25 years.
Video surveillance systems
“While we always offer objective advice to end-user clients in respect of the best cameras, recording devices and VMS available to meet their specific requirements, we have found for most projects we have been involved in over recent years that we have been able, via authorised distributors, to source everything needed from the Hanwha Techwin Wisenet product range.”
Although Zicam Integrated Security is able to take advantage of the full Wisenet range when recommending the most suitable products for specific applications, they have recently been specifying Wisenet P series AI cameras for almost all projects where the video surveillance systems are being remotely monitored.
Technical support resources
Zicam is able to benefit from the support offered by the partnership program
“In addition to the superb quality of the 4K images captured by these cameras, they are also equipped with Deep Learning AI video analytics which deliver a high level of detection accuracy whilst minimising false alarms. This is proving to be extremely valuable to our clients, such as DHL, in terms of them efficiently and cost-effectively protecting their assets, people and property,” said David Salisbury.
As a Gold level Hanwha Techwin STEP Partner, Zicam Integrated Security is able to benefit from the support offered by the partnership program, including an enhanced 5 year warranty, access to a wide range of technical support resources, lead sharing and co-marketing activities.
Next generation products
"We are naturally delighted that a knowledgeable and highly professional systems integrator such as Zicam Integrated Security, has committed to recommending Wisenet branded products whenever possible to its clients,” said Ben Speakman, UK Country Manager for Hanwha Techwin Europe.
“We are very much looking forward to helping the Zicam team capitalise on the new business opportunities being created by our next generation products, many of which are equipped with Deep Learning AI video analytics.”