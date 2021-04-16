Zicam Integrated Security, a surveillance and security specialist company, has signed another one-year full maintenance package with Sunseeker International, the British luxury performance motor yacht brand. Zicam Integrated Security will also be installing a brand new state-of-the-art CCTV system, in late 2021, at Sunseeker International's extensive manufacturing facility in Portland, Dorset.
CCTV system installed
The continued relationship between the two brands is explained by Sunseeker International’s Security Operations Manager, Mike McLaughlin, with the high quality of products and customer service cited as being at the core.
Mike McLaughlin said, “We have been working with Zicam across multiple sites in and around Poole since 2016. What makes Zicam different from other companies I have used in my many years in the business is communication, pride in work, and trust. Risk assessments and method statements are all in place prior to works starting and once in place they are adhered to at all times.”
High standards of product quality
He adds, “Zicam Integrated Security sets extremely high standards in terms of quality of product and customer service. The company will only fit the best kit on the market, and I know that I can get an answer or returned phone call from the Operations team, Operations Manager, Managing Director, or even the CEO, for 365 days of the year. This was in fact proven on 26th December 2020, when the cameras went down across all sites at around 08:30 am. I made a quick call to Zicam’s CEO, Milan Mazic and he dealt with the issue personally.”
Mike further stated, “Staff is always professional and courteous, and will happily change their working day, in order to best serve our business. Zicam works in a way that involves the client from the point of the first meeting, up to and including the end product. We can be involved in the design of the required system, and implicitly trust the advice provided, with Zicam giving us honest quotes for the works that need to be done, and even advising better ways of doing things at a reduced cost.”
Zicam – Sunseeker partnership
He adds, “I recall the first day I met with Milan Mazic and I was impressed from that very first meeting by his knowledge, his honesty and openness, and in the way he spoke with others. Zicam has very much become part of the Sunseeker LTD family and will continue to be so. It is a pleasure to work with the whole team and the works they carry out, and finished products are the best I have used. In summary, there is nothing more to say other than working with Zicam is so simple, it's magical.”