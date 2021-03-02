Globally renowned surveillance and security specialist company, Zicam Integrated Security has announced the promotion of David Salisbury to the position of Managing Director, as Founder of the company, Milan Mazic becomes the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

David Salisbury has worked in the security industry for 17 years and has spent the last 13 of those years with Zicam Integrated Security. He joined the company in the position of Engineer, progressing after 4 years to the role of Senior Engineer.

Project and technical support expert

In his position as Senior Engineer, which he held for nine years, David held the responsibility to commission larger projects and to provide support on the technical side. He then became a Project Manager, helping with bidding and specifying, while still offering technical support.

It was only in November 2020 that David became General Manager and a Director of the company, a role which was swiftly upgraded to Managing Director, just two months later.

Strong focus on nurturing customer relationships

The appointment of David Salisbury comes as Zicam Integrated Security looks to build on this progress, with a strong focus on nurturing customer relationships remaining at the forefront of its growth strategy for 2021. He will continue to be very much involved in client relationship management in his new role as Managing Director.

David’s dedication to Zicam Integrated Security and experience in all aspects of the business has been fundamental to the company’s growth and success over the years. He remains committed to the maintenance and progression of the company’s excellent reputation in the security and surveillance industry.

Common ethos of ‘customer first’

David Salisbury said, “The ethos of ‘customer first’ and the ethical values behind Zicam’s success are also very much my own and I value being able to build enduring relationships with clients for our mutual benefit. This promotion is a real career highlight for me, as it has always been a huge goal of mine. Thanks to the support and help of founder, Milan Mazic, over the years, this has now been accomplished.”

David credits his technical understanding and knowledge, leadership and entrepreneurial attitude for his success. He has built a reputation for being knowledgeable, forward thinking and passionate about providing high-quality, fit-for-purpose solutions.

In-depth industry knowledge

Zicam Integrated Security is known in the industry for doing things differently, offering a personal touch, backed up by in-depth knowledge and having a passion for providing the very best to its customers.

It is this personal touch that David states is what sets the company apart and this is reflected in a ‘family feel’ to the business and the real team spirit between all colleagues, not always an easy thing to achieve in a large, national company.

Listening and learning from industry veterans

When asked what advice he would give to someone new to the industry, David said, “The best advice I would give is to listen. I attribute my progression to being down to my willingness to listen and learn from people with great experience.”

He adds, “Another driving force behind my career has been my favourite quote of ‘don’t deliver a product, deliver an experience’. This ethos is certainly true of the culture at Zicam and is definitely something I will be furthering in my new role as Managing Director.”

With an ambitious growth strategy, dynamic leadership and dedication to doing things well, for both the customer and staff, 2021 is set to be a momentous one for the company.