Surveillance and security specialist, Zicam Integrated Security, has announced the appointment of a new Financial Director, supporting Zicam’s ambitious growth strategy and further bolstering its dynamic leadership team.
Following a string of high-level promotions earlier this year, Clare Ralph has joined Zicam Integrated Security, after working in a similar role for 14 years with a decorating company. Clare joins the company with qualifications in administration, as well as NVQ Levels 2, 3 and 4 in Accounts and AAT completed to technician level.
Multi-faceted role
Key elements of Clare’s multi-faceted role will include overseeing payroll and invoicing, financial and statistical reporting, and monthly management accounts, as well as working closely with external partners. She will also manage the accounts team, assess risk, and oversee the financial performance of the business.
Speaking of her new role, Clare Ralph said, “As well as managing the accounts department and overseeing the team, I will have overall responsibility for the financial health of the company. It’s an exciting time to step into the role of Financial Director as the company is aspiring for massive growth.”
Importance of staff welfare and security
Staff welfare is a huge priority, not just on paper but in practice, which is really motivating"
She adds, “Staff welfare is a huge priority, not just on paper but in practice, which is really motivating. Being part of a like-minded team and working together to achieve great things gives me a huge amount of satisfaction and is why I love the job.”
Clare’s enthusiasm for working as part of a team and her consistent track record of supporting colleagues to deliver the best outcome for the company and themselves, echoes Zicam’s dedication to doing things well, for both the customer and staff.
When asked what advice she would give to someone new in the industry, Clare said, “Details matter, so take the time to get the small things right. It will not go unnoticed and will ensure that your work is as accurate as possible which is vital, particularly in finance.”
Nurturing customer relationships
Zicam is known in the industry for doing things differently, offering a personal touch backed up by in-depth knowledge. The company is committed to providing the very best to its customers and a key element of Zicam’s growth strategy is nurturing customer relationships.
Clare Ralph further said, “Soft skills might not seem important for someone working in a finance role, but being able to empathise with people and understand their point of view is fundamental, especially in an organisation like Zicam, where client relationship management is so important.”
This appointment is the latest development in what is proving to be a momentous and successful year for the company.