Dudley-based surveillance and security specialist Zicam Integrated Security Limited, which is currently celebrating its 25th anniversary year, has appointed industry expert Barry Gunningham as Business Development Manager.

Barry comes to Zicam with over twenty years of experience in the security industry, beginning his career in the USA where he worked for one of the country’s largest home security providers.

Following this he branched out to work in commercial security, covering fire alarms, access control, and CCTV, before returning to the UK in 2011. Since then, he has continued to work in the commercial sector as an Operations Manager, focusing largely on the industry’s latest technology, system design, industry standards, and client relations.

The new appointment comes shortly after Zicam’s 25th year in operation, as a brand-new role that will see existing relationships built on, and a push for strategic reach into new markets.

Speaking of his new position, Barry is positive about the company’s position in the industry, “Zicam’s team is full of talented and tenured engineers and support staff and offers a great customer experience to their clients. I’m also pleased to see that the company take on apprentice engineers, something which is important for our industry to be doing.”

Access control is also advancing with greater integration with CCTV and intruder alarms

When asked where he hopes to see Zicam moving within the industry, he explains, “The current advancements in CCTV are very exciting, with new cameras with higher resolution than ever before becoming available. Access control is also advancing with greater integration with CCTV and intruder alarms. This all means that customers have everything at their fingertips or smartphone.”

As with most industries at the moment, the supply chain for certain items can be challenging, but the infrastructure the business has put in place is strong.”

Zicam’s CEO and founder Milan Mazic, who has successfully grown the company from a one-man operation to its stature today, is pleased to have Barry on board the now 24-strong team to serve clients including the NHS, Eddie Stobart, and Sunseeker Yachts.

I am pleased to welcome Barry to the Zicam team, and look forward to him helping shape our business moving forwards. I am confident that his years of experience in the industry will stand him in good stead to push the business into new areas with exciting plans for future strategy.”

Zicam’s engineers are accredited for the installation of CCTV and IP CCTV equipment utilising technology

With an in-depth knowledge of the industry and close working relationship with the manufacturers, Zicam is well placed to provide security solutions that suit its customers’ needs and clients’ budgets, and this has led to a plethora of glowing endorsements from both.

Zicam’s engineers are fully accredited for the installation of CCTV and Internet Protocol (IP) CCTV equipment and all their work is carried out to the highest standards, utilising pioneering technology.

Zicam prides itself on providing bespoke CCTV solutions that exceed clients' requirements and its system design is future-proofed, enabling expansion as client needs develop. All equipment meets approved industry and legislative standards and complies with ISO 9001:2008, BS50132 & DD243:2002, NSI Gold, and local police force policies

With a continued ambitious growth strategy, dynamic leadership, and dedication to doing things well, for both the customer and staff, the future looks safe and secure for the company.

