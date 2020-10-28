Download PDF version
Related Links

Cash infusion will help accelerate the installation of its proprietary weapons detection platform in schools, commercial buildings, and government sites

ZeroEyes, the only AI-based platform focused solely on weapons detection, announced that it has secured $1.5 million in funding, led by Grateful Investments with participation from Legion Capital, Backswing Ventures, Natoma Group, and angel investors, bringing the total amount raised to $4 million. The majority of the round was raised in March, and ZeroEyes will use the funds to propel its growth and its vision of stopping violent threats before they occur.

Weapons detection solution

Founded by a team of former Navy SEALs and military veterans, ZeroEyes’ AI weapons detection solution is currently installed in schools, commercial buildings, and government sites, with many more pilots underway. With this additional funding, ZeroEyes will further expand the adoption of its technology across the country and enable the company to move to a larger, dedicated facility to demonstrate its platform to prospects, partners, and customers.

This year we’ve seen exponential interest in our technology, as we’ve piloted and validated our solution as a clear, cost-effective and proactive way to detect weapons, stop violent threats and keep people safe,” said Mike Lahiff, CEO of ZeroEyes. “With gun violence - particularly active shooter incidents - continuing to increase each year at alarming rates, the funding will enable us to accelerate our installations across a broad spectrum of customers, at scale.

AI technology

AI weapons detection platform sights where a threat is in real-timeZeroEyes’ AI weapons detection platform is one component of an organisation’s multi-tiered security approach and integrates with an organisation’s existing camera systems and video analytics. If a visible gun is detected, an alert is initially sent to the ZeroEyes monitoring team, followed by notifications to local emergency dispatch and onsite security staff, a process that takes a mere three to five seconds. By seeing exactly where a threat is in real-time, ZeroEyes closes the critical seconds between when a gun could be spotted to when it is fired, saving lives.

Our focus is simple: work with early stage companies that have a sound business model and compelling purpose,” said Ted McCullough, Founding Partner at Grateful Investments. “The ZeroEyes team’s decades of combined military experience, and steadfast commitment to addressing the mass shooting tragedies that are far too commonplace today is a cause we are honoured to support.

ZeroEyes’ growth is a testament to the calibre of the team, its unique and proprietary technology, and its real-world application to addressing a critical and sobering issue,” said Michael Viscuso, Managing Partner at Legion Capital Partners. “We look forward to ZeroEyes’ continual expansion in public venues across the country in the months and years to come.

Share with LinkedIn Share with Twitter Share with Facebook Share with Facebook
Download PDF version Download PDF version

Related videos

Physical Access Control: 'Gimme a Minute' with ELATEC

Physical Access Control: 'Gimme a Minute' with ELATEC
Contactless Biometric Solutions and Advanced Facial Recognition: 'Gimme a Minute' with IDEMIA

Contactless Biometric Solutions and Advanced Facial Recognition: 'Gimme a Minute' with IDEMIA
Contactless and Biometric Solutions: 5 Minutes With Yves Portalier from IDEMIA

Contactless and Biometric Solutions: 5 Minutes With Yves Portalier from IDEMIA

In case you missed it

What are the new trends and opportunities in video storage?
What are the new trends and opportunities in video storage?

Video storage has been a challenge since the days of VCRs and videotape. Storing images is a central need for any video systems, especially one that is focused on the forensic and investigative aspects of video. Today, digital video is stored on hard drives and even in the cloud. Increasingly, video is considered “data” that drives a variety of video analytics and even artificial intelligence (AI) applications. We asked this week’s Expert Panel Roundtable: What are the new trends and opportunities in video storage?

Secure, pinpoint location with UWB-enabled indoor positioning
Secure, pinpoint location with UWB-enabled indoor positioning

Indoor positioning is, in many ways, an inside version of the satellite-navigation apps we rely on for outdoor navigation, but with an added twist – it can also be used to help locate people and things. Let’s say you’re at home and misplaced your car keys, or you’re in a grocery store and can’t find your favorite brand of coffee. Or maybe you’re working in a factory and need a particular tool from a storage bin, or you’re a site manager dealing with an emergency and need to make sure everyone’s exited the building. Indoor positioning helps in all these situations, because it can locate items and guide you to where they are. The importance of “where” Knowing where an asset is located in real time is useful in many ways. In industrial settings, it improves item utilisation rates and saves time spent searching for things. It opens the door for a new level of “just in time” efficiency on factory floors, and for inventory management in warehouses and retail environments. Safety is another benefit of accurate location, because knowing where people, automatic guided vehicles, and robots are in real time can help prevent accidents and keep people out of harm’s way. Accurate location in real time also enables contextual decision-making, so your smart house adjusts your stereo automatically as you move from to room or lets you control objects by simply pointing at them. Lets you control objects by simply pointing at them Security authorisations based on location is another possibility. Precise real-time location is something that can be hard to fake, so it can be used to restrict access to an area or used to add protections based on where an asset sits, where a piece of data resides, or the origination point of a communication. Getting the technology right Developing an effective technology for indoor positioning requires several things. To begin with, location readings needs to be very precise, with accuracy down to as small an area as possible. The technology has to be secure, because location often needs to be kept private. The technology has to be reliable, even in harsh environments, and easily scalable, too, so it can address the thousands of people and assets in large venues. It has to be low power and affordable, so it can be embedded in everything from high-end, complex devices like smartphones to low-end, simple devices like asset tags. And, of course, the technology has to have latency low enough that it can track movement in real time. Various wireless technologies, including Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, are already used for indoor positioning, but they don’t deliver on the full set of requirements, especially in terms of accuracy. A different kind of wireless, called Ultra-Wideband (UWB) checks all the boxes. It has the potential to change the way we do all kinds of everyday tasks. What is UWB? UWB is based on the IEEE standard 802.15.4a/z, which has been optimized for micro-location and secure communication. UWB is highly accurate. It can pinpoint people and things to within just a few centimeters, making it 100 times more accurate than the current implementations of Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) and Wi-Fi. UWB is reliable because it has high immunity to various types of interference, including multipath, which is when a wave from a transmitter traveling to a receiver by two or more paths causes interference. UWB also offers very low latency, with update rates of up to 1000 times per second and readings that are as much as 50 times faster than satellite navigation. UWB is also implemented using mainstream technology, so it’s both affordable and optimised for low power. Lastly, UWB leverages distance-bounding techniques defined by the IEEE to provide a level of security that makes it extremely difficult to hack. Ultra-Wideband (UWB) checks all the boxes How is all this possible? Physics! UWB out-performs other location technology because, unlike Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, which transmit narrowband signals and use Received Signal Strength Indicator (RSSI) to determine location, UWB transmits wideband signals (500 MHz) and uses Time-of-Flight to determine location. Already in 40+ verticals UWB is already bringing value to products and services in more than forty verticals covering the consumer, automotive, industrial, and commercial market segments. For example, it brings operational visibility to manufacturing and logistics, helps businesses protect workers, and reduces safety-management costs. UWB also lets robots and drones self-navigate, and enables secure, hands-free access to cars, front doors, and other secure locations. It even helps with contact tracing and social distancing in the fight against COVID-19. Now in smartphones Recent adoption in smartphones means UWB is ready to grow quickly. Developers are using UWB as part of new services, with an eye toward making various everyday activities more convenient and safer. With UWB as part of smartphone apps, purchases will be more secure, accessing your car will be possible without a key fob, and misplaced items won’t stay hidden for long. Retail outlets will use location for targeted marketing, and finding things on store shelves will be easier than ever. Home automation will become seamless, and friends and family will be easy to find even if they’re in a crowd. The question of interoperability Having UWB in smartphones is an important first step Having UWB in smartphones is an important first step toward making UWB an everyday part of life, but interoperability is another key factor, since smartphones have to interact with a wide range of other devices and services. That’s where the FiRa Consortium comes in. Launched just over a year ago, the FiRa Consortium is a member-driven organisation of market leaders from the consumer, mobile, industrial, enterprise, and semiconductor industries. FiRa members work collectively to define the future standards that will make interoperability across UWB products a reality. With FiRa making it possible for developers to use UWB in all kinds of new ways, the future of indoor location is really only limited by the developer’s imagination.

How to deter thieves on construction sites
How to deter thieves on construction sites

Construction site theft can cause project delays, property damage and loss of profit for companies in the construction sector. It is imperative to deter thieves from targeting construction sites with the help of construction site security. Here, we look into the various security options and how they can help protect your firm from the threat of a break-in. Construction theft has soared during the COVID-19 Pandemic Construction site theft is an ever-increasing problem in the UK, costing the industry an estimated £800 million per year. Unfortunately, this type of crime has accelerated further throughout lockdown by an estimated 50% due to the abandonment of construction sites across the UK. With many uncertainties around a potential second wave in the UK, it is time for construction firms to enhance their security strategies to help prevent thieves from becoming opportunists on construction sites. Why are construction sites ‘easy’ targets? Construction sites can easily be targeted, as they typically lack adequate security loss prevention practices. The most popular security-related issues that are leading causes of construction site theft are: Poor overall site security Multiple pieces of equipment sharing the same keys Easy access to open cabs Unsecured sites, particularly at night and over weekends Lack of product identification systems If you do not want your site becoming a costly statistic, you might want to try implementing some or all of these preventive measures. Strengthen your perimeter Putting a clear boundary around a construction site will help to prevent youths and members of the public from inadvertently wandering onto the site. To stop opportunist thieves in their tracks, you will need to go one step further by erecting robust fencing and concrete blocks along with signage warning intruders about the consequences of trespassing. Putting a clear boundary around a construction site will help to prevent youths and members of the public from inadvertently wandering onto the siteIf potential trespassers can see that it would be too challenging to attempt a break-in, then they will look elsewhere to find another construction site which is not as well secured. Lock away valuable tools When considering the vulnerabilities in your construction site, it pays to think about this from the perspective of a criminal. What is it exactly that they are looking for? What can a thief steal easily to make money if they were to remove something from your site? Unfortunately, many construction firms do not lock away their tools, materials or vehicles properly, which makes them an easy target. Ensure valuable tools and materials are locked away and are not left unsecured or lying around. Criminals are mostly interested in scaffolding, bowsers and other valuables that are quick to sell on, so it is important to have a strategy in place to keep these locked away, safe and securely. Put tracking devices in your equipment If you are unable to securely lock away valuable tools, then modern technology makes securing equipment easier than ever before. Tracking devices can be installed onto vehicles and equipment; if any thief is unwise enough to steal from the site, site owners will be able to provide the location to the police who will be able to follow this up. Site owners should also engrave company identification numbers on valuable tools, equipment and vehicles so that it can easily be identified and will serve as proof who it rightly belongs to. Invest in CCTV Closed Circuit Television, otherwise known as CCTV, is renowned for being one of the most effective deterrents for thieves, especially when it comes to construction and building sites.The items that criminals steal from sites are notoriously hard to trace The items that criminals steal from sites are notoriously hard to trace, but if you have CCTV, there is a chance that you can capture clear footage to help bring criminals to justice, such as footage of the vehicle used and the car licence plate. CCTV cameras can help to oversee every inch of a construction site, and can even be hidden out of sight where required. Step up with regular site patrols With a wide range of security monitoring methods available, stepping up on regular site patrols can help to keep track and respond to any criminal activity taking place on your site. Traditional site patrols can be carried out on a schedule by professional SIA-approved security agents. With the presence of guards patrolling a construction site, any criminals in the area will be deterred to force entry onto the site. Schedule supply deliveries on an as-needed basis To prevent an excess of supplies ‘sitting around’ on the site, construction site managers should instead order what is needed at the time, so that valuable materials are not left around waiting to be stolen for weeks at a time. Good planning and excellent communication between the team will be required so that projects are not delayed, but planning accordingly will help to reduce the chances of theft on a construction site. Drone surveillance As technology becomes more and more advanced, drone surveillance may soon be a security option that many construction sites could benefit from.Many construction firms in the UK are using drone services to provide aerial images, and are seeing huge cost savings by either purchasing and operating their own drones or by hiring out the work to a company equipped to provide imaging.As technology becomes more and more advanced, drone surveillance may soon be a security option With surveillance drones already handling tasks like mapping and surveying of construction sites, one day they may be able to patrol construction sites at night, equipped with motion sensors and infrared or night vision cameras; They could be automatically deployed from a charging station and fly along a pre-programmed route at regular intervals. One to keep an eye on for the near future! Construction site security to help protect your site If you are ready to tighten security on your own construction site, then your starting point will be to identify your main vulnerabilities and get in touch with a reputable security specialist.

Featured white papers
Security investments retailers should consider for their 2021 budget

Security investments retailers should consider for their 2021 budget

Download
Cyber security and high security in a business integrated world

Cyber security and high security in a business integrated world

Download
Market Report: Cannabis at a glance

Market Report: Cannabis at a glance

Download
More corporate news
Experts at Check Point Technologies warns consumers of iPhone 12 of the potential security risks of using 5G and carriers

Experts at Check Point Technologies warns consumers of iPhone 12 of the potential security risks of using 5G and carriers
Strategic partnership between Vision-Box and AirAsia will advance digital travel management and touchless experience

Strategic partnership between Vision-Box and AirAsia will advance digital travel management and touchless experience
PSIA appoints Johnson Controls’ Jason Ouellette as Chairman and LenelS2’s Ewa Pigna as Vice Chairman

PSIA appoints Johnson Controls’ Jason Ouellette as Chairman and LenelS2’s Ewa Pigna as Vice Chairman
Featured products
ASSA ABLOY Incedo™ Business

ASSA ABLOY Incedo™ Business
OPTEX QX Infinity Series

OPTEX QX Infinity Series
M50/P1 DSC550 Open Frame Vehicle Barrier

M50/P1 DSC550 Open Frame Vehicle Barrier
Updated Privacy and Cookie Policy
We have updated our Privacy Policy for GDPR.
We also use cookies to improve your online experience, Cookie Policy