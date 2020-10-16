Zenitel, the globally renowned provider of intelligent communication solutions, has announced the launch of a new Centre of Excellence (CoE) in the Safety & Security market within the EMEA region. The company has appointed Scanvest Deutschland GmbH as Centre of Excellence in the safety & security market within EMEA region.
Partnership with Scanvest
With continuous innovation and improvement, Scanvest Deutschland GmbH, based in Langenhagen, Germany, will consolidate the audio expert’s presence and will continue to build a strong and sound ecosystem network.
“We reserve the highest level of accreditation and partnership for our Centres of Excellence, so it is fitting that Scanvest has become the first in Germany, given their performance throughout our long-standing cooperation. Our CoEs represent our brand, products, and reputation in their designated markets. They are part of our past, our present, and our future,” says Wim Van Winghe, VP Sales EMEA.
High-end intercom systems specialist
Scanvest Deutschland GmbH has extensive experience with selling Zenitel products and is a well-known, recognised local player in the audio market, with a substantial footprint. As a specialist in high-end intercom systems, Scanvest is a trusted partner within the German market, when it comes to communication in security-critical areas. Its dedicated sales team is continuously trained to provide first-rate sales and product service.
"We are proud to become Zenitel Centre of Excellence for Germany,” said Christian Müller, Managing Director for Scanvest Deutschland, adding “We value this trusted partnership as a long-term commitment and engagement. We have always promoted the Zenitel portfolio within our local market. This new role, which means being more closely linked to the manufacturer, will reinforce our positioning as a key player in audio within Germany.”
Expansion of Centre of Excellence program
In the coming months, Zenitel will continue to expand its CoE program throughout the EMEA region, by consolidating its partner and consultant ecosystem network, comprising channel partners, security distributors, technology partners, and architects & engineering companies, as well as surveillance solution providers.