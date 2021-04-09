Zenitel, a provider of intelligent critical communication solutions, is pursuing its growth strategy in the EMEA region and specifically in Southern Europe through the launch of a new Center of Excellence (CoE) in Spain. Zenitel has appointed its longtime partner in Spain, COINTEL SL, to this role in the Iberian market.
Partnership with Cointel
COINTEL SL, based in Bilbao, will consolidate Zenitel’s presence and will continue to build a strong and sound ecosystem network. Cointel benefits from a good geographical footprint in Spain, with representation in Bilbao & Barcelona that is planned to grow in the coming years.
This close partnership will support Cointel’s growth strategy towards new market segment coverage, expanding and enlarging it from very solid transportation, building security, industry, and prison-based segments to others such as education and healthcare.
Local presence
Cointel's in-depth understanding and local presence in the Spanish region is an opportunity to deliver the best audio solution “We reserve the highest level of accreditation and partnership for our Centers of Excellence, so it is just natural that COINTEL has become our CoE in Spain, given their performance throughout our long-standing cooperation,” says Wim Van Winghe, VP Sales EMEA for Zenitel.
“Our CoEs represent our brand, products, and reputation in their designated markets. Cointel's in-depth understanding and strong local presence in the Spanish region creates an excellent opportunity for us to deliver the best audio solution to customers.”
High-End Intercom Systems Specialist
COINTEL has extensive experience with selling Zenitel products and is a well-known, recognised local player in the market. As a specialist in high-end intercom equipment and solutions, COINTEL is a trusted partner within the Spanish market when it comes to communication in security-critical areas. Its dedicated team is continuously trained to provide first-rate sales and product service.
"We feel proud and motivated to become Zenitel Centre of Excellence for the Iberian market,” says Gilber Landeta, CEO for COINTEL, adding, “We value this trusted partnership as a step forward in our long-term commitment and engagement. We have always promoted the Zenitel portfolio within our local market. This new role, which means being more closely linked to the manufacturer, will reinforce our positioning as a key player in audio within our market.”
Expansion of CoE Program
In the coming months, Zenitel will continue to expand its CoE program throughout the EMEA region, by consolidating its partner and consultant ecosystem network, comprising channel partners, security distributors, technology partners, and architects & engineering companies, as well as surveillance solution providers.