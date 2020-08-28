Zenitel, the supplier of intelligent and interoperable communication solutions, announced the hiring of a director of marketing in their North American Operations.
Diane Ritchey has been Editor-in-Chief for Security magazine since 2009. She has an experienced background in publishing, public relations, content creation and management, in addition to internal and external communications.
Evolution of intelligent communications
Within her role at Security, Ritchey organised and executed the annual Security 500 conference, authored the annual Security 500 report, researched and wrote exclusive cover features, managed social media, and authored the magazine’s monthly Security Talk column with exclusive stories about enterprise security executives.
“Diane has had a front row seat in the evolution of security technology”, said Dan Rothrock, President of Zenitel Americas. ”She has become intimate with the nuances of the ecosystem, including the top consultants, integrators, and technology vendors. Who better to represent the voice of the market in a company that believes voice will drive the next evolution of intelligent communications?”
"Zenitel is a proven leader in critical communication systems”, said Ritchey. “I'm thrilled to be joining a company that is poised for even more growth and success with a team of truly committed, professional, and passionate people. I look forward to sustaining my relationships throughout the industry as we, together, create intelligent security programs through intelligent communications.”