Zenitel, a supplier of intelligent critical communication solutions, is proud to announce the launch of the TCIV+ (Turbine Compact Intercom Video) Station. Combining the unrivalled high-quality audio of the company’s Turbine Compact Series with exceptional video, the TCIV+ provides users with a communication solution for any situation and allows for seamless integration with other security systems.

With Zenitel’s new Turbine TCIV+ video intercom station, users can mitigate security risks more effectively than ever before, through a unique combination of HD Voice and Video, as well as a new chipset for enhanced function, all of which provide intelligent communication at the edge.

Video intercom station

“Clear communication that all parties can understand is critical to every security application,” says Dan Rothrock, President of Zenitel Americas. “The new TCIV+ video intercom station achieves this through a wide array of innovative features that extend the limits of audio, video and acoustic technology and remove noise and bandwidth constraints. The result is the ability to hear, be heard and be understood, anywhere and anytime.”

Features of Zenitel’s new Turbine TCIV+ video intercom station include:

Powerful Audio Technology

HD Video

Faster Processing

Tough and Sophisticated Design

Cybersecurity

Powerful audio technology

The TCIV+ employs powerful audio technology to safeguard people, property, and facilities

The TCIV+ employs powerful audio technology to safeguard people, property, and facilities. The 10W speaker, matching 10W class D amplifier, and digital MEMS microphones provide open, duplex, hands-free communication – and with an audio amplification that powerful – the TCIV+ can also be used as a public address speaker.

With built-in software capabilities, the station can adjust a voice that is too loud or too soft to an intelligible signal for the call recipient. The speaker volume automatically adjusts to an audible level to overcome ambient noise levels. The new TCIV+ packs crystal-clear, HD voice and video technology within the same form factor as the Turbine Compact (TCIS, TCIV) range. Installation, functionality, and capabilities remain the same as with other Turbine stations, making it easier to upgrade.

Greater system capabilities

The wide-angle lens delivers excellent performance, day or night. The Field of View feature captures more of the area around the station, and a 30-per-second frame rate provides a natural look of any movement caught on the camera.

For performance, the 4x Cortex CPU cores, 4 Gbit RAM, and 1 Gb flash memory ensure that the TCIV+ series is processing data faster, which translates into stability, uptime, and a long product lifetime. The enhanced efficiency in data processing provides the opportunity for integration into various security and business platforms and opens the door for greater system capabilities in the future.

Future feature expansion

The station is well protected from damage and destruction, thanks to its solid aluminium, die-cast frame

“Zenitel is well known for its best-in-class audio quality,” says Erik Hoffman, Head of Product Management, Onshore, Zenitel. “Now with the TCIV+ we have taken our video performance to a new level. To get this done we have built the new stations on a completely new hardware platform that enables top class performance and significant potential for future feature expansion.”

The TCIV+ incorporates a sophisticated design. The station is well protected from damage and destruction, thanks to its solid aluminium, die-cast frame. The UV-resistant, anechoic speaker design provides an open flow of audio, and is protected from tampering, with speaker-grill angles that prevent direct access to the speaker, as well as an acoustically transparent poke screen that prevents perforation attempts while maintaining an open audio flow.

Mission-critical systems

The TCIV+ is cybersecure, meeting stringent IT requirements for mission-critical systems and providing defence from cyber threats and attacks. Cyber defencibility is addressed using integrated IEEE 802.1X network access control. As a Centre for Internet Security (CIS) SecureSuite Member, Zenitel follows and contributes to the global standards and best practices that are continually refined.

Users can select from four TCIV+ stations with different features and functionalities

Users can select from four TCIV+ stations with different features and functionalities, to meet the needs of a variety of applications. Additionally, a touchless sensor, available as an accessory, solves the challenges of contactless access amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic, as it can activate intercom calls by gesture recognition, for example, with the swipe of a hand.

Future of intelligent communication

“We certainly believe that audio, just like video, plays a key part in any security solution,” says Lars Paulsson, EVP for Safety and Security at Zenitel.

“The need to interact and communicate with individuals moving in and out of spaces is vital, and at Zenitel we strive to keep people safe by enabling everyone to hear, be heard and be understood - every time and everywhere. With the development of the TCIV+, we combine IP video and IP audio and continue to drive the future of intelligent communication – powered and driven by Turbine technology.”