To celebrate its first anniversary, Your Security Space has launched an App for IOS and Android devices, in order to provide easier access to the networking platform built for security professionals, by security professionals.

Your Security Space app

We are very excited to announce the official launch of the Your Security Space app,” said Your Security Space Founder, Bernard Gollotti CPP, adding “It’s a place for security professionals to discuss issues relative to our industry, voice our opinions, and learn from one another.

Bernard Gollotti contemplated a networking platform meant only for security professionals

Bernard Gollotti, CPP has worked in the security industry for over three decades. Bernard was an early adopter of social networking to find, share, and crowdsource security information.

As political rhetoric and unsolicited ads came to fill his daily activity feeds, Bernard Gollotti contemplated a networking platform meant only for security professionals, where members could interact and discuss industry issues without distractions. The result is the Your Security Space networking platform.

Making the world a safer place

Your Security Space platform helps members achieve their goals of making the world a safer place. The membership is offered to those who are, by trade, security professionals, law enforcement officials, or have served in the armed forces, or have security responsibilities within their portfolio.

Your Security Space is a space where members can go 24/7, 365 days a year, in order to discuss industry issues, exchange information, share best practices, and get solutions. The space does not offer random news bytes. It is not a space to celebrate birthdays, share vacation pictures or photos of dinner outings.

