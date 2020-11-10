The integration developed between Vanderbilt’s ACT Enterprise access control software platform and Hanwha Techwin’s Wisenet WAVE video management software (VMS), means operators are now able to instantly visually verify access control activity and events directly from ACT Enterprise.
ACT Enterprise is a role-based software platform which streamlines the monitoring and management of ACTpro access control systems comprising web-enabled door controller interfaces and MiFare and/or DESfire card readers. The integration removes the need for control room operators to use two separate software platforms to visually verify access control events. Instead, operators are able to conveniently view live streams or recorded video associated with a door, directly in ACT Enterprise.
Wisenet WAVE
If, for example, a door has been forced open, an operator can simply right-click on the event listed in ACT Enterprise, to immediately replay the relevant recorded video made available by Wisenet WAVE. With an auto-discover feature which enables connected cameras and third-party IP network devices to be addressed and set up in just minutes, Wisenet WAVE makes it almost effortless to monitor high-definition video streams.
Wisenet video surveillance and ACT Enterprise systems are increasingly being specified for the same projects"
Key features include a virtual PTZ which, with just a click of the mouse, enables operators to zoom in to see close-up detail of any suspicious activity. The latest version of WAVE, 4.1, also features push notifications of user defined alarm events which can be sent to mobile devices. Support for Wisenet AI cameras allows the attributes of classified objects or people to be forensically searched by filtering recorded metadata.
Technology partnership
“Wisenet video surveillance and ACT Enterprise systems are increasingly being specified for the same projects. With this in mind, we have worked closely with the Vanderbilt team to ensure our respective solutions seamlessly interact,” said Uri Guterman, Head of Product & Marketing for Hanwha Techwin Europe.
“This is an excellent example of two global market leaders cooperating to ensure our mutual customers are able to efficiently and conveniently obtain maximum value from their investment in a security solution.”
Access control event
Commenting on the success of the integration, Michael Moyna, Senior Product Manager at Vanderbilt, stated: “This integration makes for a more precise examination of the video system concerning the access control event. It also removes the operator's need to visit the control room to retrieve the footage, as it can be viewed directly within ACT Enterprise instead. This, of course, delivers an added layer of convenience to the system’s users.”