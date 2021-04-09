Wilson James, the provider of specialist security, construction logistics and aviation services, has appointed Maya Jani to the newly created role of director of business improvement. Maya will aim to further enhance standards across all areas of the company, including taking responsibility for its procurement and quality management functions, in line with its strategic growth plan.
Maya brings over 25 years of experience to Wilson James, having started her career with BMW Group in the UK and thereafter moving to Munich as a member of its technical purchasing team.
Procurement-based roles
At the beginning of the millennium, she moved back to the UK to join Heathrow Airport where, for almost 20 years, she held a variety of procurement-based roles, culminating in the position of expansion procurement director. During her time at Heathrow Airport, Maya was closely involved with the construction of Terminal 5, where she honed an engaging and inclusive approach to procurement, which will be fully utilised at Wilson James.
Wilson James has been a longstanding partner of Heathrow Airport for over 27 years, which meant that Maya was able to witness first-hand the values, ethos and working methodology that would eventually lead her to join the company.
Unrivalled level of service
Wilson James has stayed ahead of the curve by continually analysing
She explained, “I’ve always been enormously impressed by the way that Wilson James’ core values of honesty, respect, safety, responsibility and communication have helped it to stay true to its vision and provide an unrivalled level of service to its clients. This year the company celebrates 30 years in business and, as it embarks on this exciting new chapter of its story, I’m looking forward to helping improve the value of its offering through the values by which it operates.”
As the coronavirus pandemic continues to alter the business landscape, companies need to be as agile as possible. Over the last year, Wilson James has stayed ahead of the curve by continually analysing and maximising the effectiveness of its activities. As such, it considers the current situation to be a platform for long-term performance improvement – identifying where specialisms are required and acting upon them in order to drive the business forward.
Cutting edge technology
Maya’s appointment is a fundamental part of this objective, which will also enable the company to successfully combine highly skilled people and cutting edge technology to cement its position as the business solutions provider of choice.
Welcoming Maya on board, Mark Dobson, chief executive officer (CEO) at Wilson James, stated, “I’m absolutely delighted that Maya is now part of the team and she joins us at what is a very exciting time for the company. Her meticulous and forward thinking approach, combined with proven ability within diverse sectors, will make us more operationally efficient, open up new opportunities and empower us to be the best we can possibly be. I look forward to working closely with Maya to realise our growth and investment plans and build upon what we have already achieved over the last three decades.”