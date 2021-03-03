Acronis, a pioneer in cyber protection, and Williams Racing announce the renewal of their technology partnership, extending the areas of cooperation and driving the adoption of award-winning cyber protection technology across the entire Williams Racing IT infrastructure.
As part of the Official Cyber Protection partnership, Williams Racing will continue the use of Acronis Cyber Protect across their IT infrastructure. The innovative solution, used by elite sports teams around the world, integrates fast and reliable backup, AI-powered anti-malware and antivirus, and comprehensive endpoint management, all managed from a single interface.
Unique cyber protection
Unique cyber protection approach eliminates the complexity and makes it simple for teams to manage workloads
The unique cyber protection approach eliminates the complexity and makes it simple for teams to manage and monitor workloads, data, applications, and systems across an entire network. “Acronis Cyber Protection encompasses all areas of workload protection, simplifies data management, and prevents cyberattacks. It’s a constantly changing environment. To have a technology partner whose technology meets the modern-day needs and leads the market is critical for our team to regain competitive advantage,” said Graeme Hackland, Williams Racing Chief Information Officer.
During the last year, more than 15 new teams partnered with Acronis, pushing the total number of sports teams in the Acronis #CyberFit Sports portfolio to over 50. San Diego Padres, Washington Football Team, Atlético de Madrid, TOYOTA GAZOO Racing, Roborace, Airspeeder, and many other teams chose Acronis to protect their edge.
Keeping data tamper-free
“Acronis technology is designed to address the safety, accessibility, privacy, authenticity, and security (SAPAS) challenges of modern organisations – at the highest levels of business and competitive sport. This design methodology ensures the highest calibre of cyber protection for all workloads, data, applications, and systems, keeping data tamper-free and easily accessible for smooth day-to-day operations. Data is critical in Formula One and we are proud of being part of Williams Racing’s journey,” said Jan-Jaap Jager, Acronis Chief Operating Officer.
Acronis is also proud to announce that its #CyberFit Sports programme is now open to managed service providers (MSPs) who are invited to deliver Acronis Cyber Protection solutions to world-class sports properties on behalf of Acronis and enjoy a rich world of sports benefits and brand exposure.