Wifidom, a pioneering distributor of mobility and connectivity solutions in Spain, and Yeastar, the world’s pioneering provider of Unified Communications solution provider and Digital Workplace innovator, have signed a distribution agreement to provide the channel with state-of-the-art VoIP solutions.
This alliance allows Wifidom to complement its portfolio with innovative VoIP communication solutions, providing the distribution channel with a value-added offer to meet the needs of its customers, while enhancing Yeastar’s brand presence in the Spanish area.
360° unified communications
Yeastar offers excellent interoperability to Wifidom’s Unified Communications manufacturers. Besides, Yeastar’s recent collaboration with Wifidom’s partner – Hikvision also enables Wifidom to offer more value to its partners through the growth of IP-based video intercom integration.
With this agreement, Wifidom and Yeastar will create a solid and beneficial ecosystem for all their customers that guarantee 360° Unified Communications.
Voice solutions
“Yeastar provides a set of voice solutions that were not covered in our portfolio. There is a soaring demand in the software market and hosted PBXs so that we need to give our channel the tools to compete in these projects,” said Guillermo Ruiz, BDM of Unified Communications at Wifidom.
“We are excited to welcome Wifidom as Yeastar’s certified distributor and believe the cooperation will hit a great success in Spain. The agreement with Wifidom reaffirms Yeastar’s commitment to providing the distribution channel with key solutions that create new opportunities in the enterprise communications industry,” Prince Cai added, Vice President of Yeastar.
Telecommunications and VoIP gateways
Wifidom will distribute Yeastar’s full range of telecommunications products
In terms of portfolio, Wifidom will distribute Yeastar’s full range of telecommunications products, including both hardware equipment and software licenses.
In addition, the wholesaler will offer the channel a complete portfolio of VoIP gateways with FXS, FXO, GSM, 3G, 4G, 5G, and ISDN BRI/PRI connectivity.
P-Series PBX System
Purpose-built for SMEs to fulfill more sophisticated communication needs, P-Series PBX System is a converged system to wrap a suite of services around, including voice, video, applications, collaboration, and more.