JEWISH CARE has placed its trust in the latest access control, door entry and CCTV technology, to help create a safe and secure environment for residents living in Anita Dorfman House, a new 64-bed care home facility recently erected at its Sandringham care and community hub in Stanmore.
Phase 1 of the project has seen the MEPH contractor Harvey Group, award a contract to South London system integrator WLS, to install a Paxton Net2 access control and door entry system with the objective of ensuring that JEWISH CARE has strict control as to who is able to enter the accommodation block or gain access to its sensitive areas.
Home management control
Paxton proximity card readers and door entry panels have been installed at the new care home’s 5 entrances which, together with 55 door entry handsets deployed throughout the building, allow JEWISH CARE reception and security personnel monitor all access control events. They are able to do so with the help of Paxton’s user-friendly Net2 software platform run on a desktop PC.
WLS has also installed over 60 high definition 4-megapixel network dome cameras manufactured by Dahua at carefully chosen locations both within and around the building, to help detect intruders, as well as visually verify access control activity. In addition, automated barriers will shortly be installed at the site’s entrance. Linked to the CCTV system and triggered by Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) analytics, the barriers help care home management control vehicle access to the site.
Smooth implementation of the access control
With over 70 centres and services touching the lives of 10,000 people every week, JEWISH CARE is the largest health and social care organisation serving the Jewish community in London and the South East. “We go to great lengths to ensure our clients feel safe and this is particularly important as many of them have disabilities, mental health needs or live with dementia,” said Lindsay Long, Facilities Manager at JEWISH CARE.
“Investing in the latest generation of access control, door entry and CCTV solutions was therefore considered to be an essential requirement and we have been delighted with how Harvey Group, WLS and the various manufacturers involved in the project, have worked closely together to ensure a smooth implementation of the access control, door entry and CCTV systems.”
Stopping unwanted visitors
“The combined solution is enabling us to deter and stop any unwanted visitors from entering the building, as well as track and record people as they move around the building, without causing any inconvenience or disruption to colleagues, clients and genuine visitors.”
A second phase of the project which is due to be completed by the end of 2020, will see WLS expand the security systems to cover the care home’s new independent living and communal facilities. As was the case during phase 1, WLS has also been tasked to install a TRIAX satellite TV system throughout new facilities, to enable to clients watch British and Israeli TV.