The Z-Wave Alliance, the standards development organisation dedicated to advancing the smart home and Z-Wave® technology, will return to CES 2022 in Las Vegas to host the Z-Wave Pavilion and the Z-Wave Smart House in Tech West, Venetian Expo, booth 51715.
Consuming 5,000 sq./ft of show floor space, industry pioneering Smart Home and IoT member companies will showcase the latest certified Z-Wave products, devices, and solutions across the interoperable ecosystem.
Z-Wave ecosystem
The Z-Wave Smart House, sponsored by Ring, Jasco, DEN Smart Home, Aeotec, and Alfred International, will provide dynamic demonstrations of interoperability and compatibility – key pillars of the Z-Wave protocol – and showcase the power and the possibilities the full Z-Wave ecosystem brings to the smart home.
Attendees can also meet face-to-face with Z-Wave Alliance members, receive product demonstrations, or stop by for a full tour of the Z-Wave Smart House.
Demonstrating smart home developments
Z-Wave continues to lead smart home developments across the residential, MDU, health & wellness, and security categories"
“Since the last in-person CES, the smart home space has experienced tremendous growth, and we cannot wait to have this face-to-face opportunity to demonstrate the latest Z-Wave devices,” said Mitchell Klein, Executive Director of the Z-Wave Alliance.
“Z-Wave continues to lead smart home developments across the residential, MDU, health & wellness, and security categories by transforming wireless technology for smart home and IoT devices. With the advancement of Z-Wave Long Range, we expect to see continued expansion and case use for commercial building, smart cities, and more to support the ever-evolving needs of the industry.”
CES 2022
Below is a list of new smart home solutions in the Z-Wave Pavilion at CES 2022 by Z-Wave Alliance Members and participants.
- Aeotec will demonstrate their Siren 7 – a Z-Wave 700 Series doorbell with 30 pre-loaded sounds and 105 dB chime. Additionally, Aeotec will showcase their Outdoor Plug is an IP44-rated Z-Wave 700 series plug, to control outdoor or indoor appliances and measure their energy consumption.
- Airzone North America Corp will showcase their Aidoo Inverter / VRF Z-Wave Controller, which enables two-way communication with the HVAC unit through certified communication protocols by manufacturers. The Aidoo Inverter / VRF Controller supports on/off control, fan speed and setpoint temperature, operation modes, and reading of HVAC unit warning and errors.
- Alfred International creates products that strike the perfect balance between sleek design, security, and usability. Alfred will be showcasing a series of new products, partnerships, and integrations including the brand’s industry-leading transformational Smart Building Platform, a successor to its popular DB2 smart lock, the highly anticipated Wi-Charge Kit for the ML2 smart lock, and more.
- Schlage (Allegion) will feature the Schlage Connect™ Smart Deadbolt Z-Wave Certified smart lock that leverages Z-Wave Plus to connect your home automation systems and connected security systems.
- DEN Smart Home will demonstrate their award-winning DEN SmartStrike™, the first wireless, communicating door strike. This product installs easily in the door frame and gives the security and convenience of a smart door lock with the freedom of keeping your existing door hardware design.
- Flex Automation will demonstrate an ELAN and Control4 gateway simultaneously controlling a Z-Wave Flex lighting panel and Fibaro sensors via their ZIR100 and IRF100 bridges. Experience their self-guided demo to interact with connected smart home devices.
- Homey (Athom) is a DIY Z-Wave-certified smart home platform that controls, monitors, and automates thousands of devices across hundreds of brands. Homey will unveil a new solution at CES 2022.
- Jasco will demonstrate their ProSeries which includes in-wall products for building professionals, DIY customers, and small businesses. The innovative product category provides homeowners with a holistic smart home experience under one Z-Wave system including switches, dimmers, add-on switches, and fan-speed controls, sensors, and outlets.
- Masonite is a global designer, manufacturer, and distributor of interior and exterior doors that will showcase their coming Smart Door solutions and demonstrate their recent integration with Yale smart locks and popular doorbell products.
- Remotec will demonstrate their new 700 Z-Wave series Z-Wave to IR AC/AV controller. This solution adds intelligence to AC units and AV devices. The new model, ZXT-800, includes advanced features and supports quick setup through IR learning and smart search.
- Silicon Labs will demonstrate their Z-Wave to Matter bridge and showcase their recently released 800-series chipsets featuring industry-pioneering long-range (1.5+ miles), 50% increase in battery life, and PSA level 3 security.
- Vision will demonstrate their home security and home automation product line including, glass break detectors, motion sensors, door window sensors, 2-in-1 universal remote, and arrival sensor.
- Yale (ASSA ABLOY) will demonstrate their Yale Assure Lock SL (YRD256-BSP), Yale Assure Lever (YRL256-619), Yale Interconnected Lockset (YRC226), Yale nexTouch.
- Zooz will show the new Z-Box 700 Series Z-Wave Plus Smart Home Hub, Zooz Titan Water Valve Actuator (ZAC36), and Zooz 700 Series Z-Wave XS Sensors.