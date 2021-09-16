Wasabi Technologies (Wasabi), the globally renowned hot cloud storage company, has announced a new partnership with Rasilient Systems, the pioneer in forensic-grade video surveillance systems, to deliver industry-renowned hybrid cloud storage solutions for video surveillance deployments at the edge.
Wasabi - Rasilient partnership
This partnership combines the strength of Rasilient’s surveillance system optimisation with Wasabi’s unlimited scalability and disruptively low cost, so users in industries with multiple distributed locations, such as healthcare networks, education systems, and retail branches, can effectively handle the rising amount of video being captured, at previously deemed ‘unserviceable’ or ‘difficult’ remote locations.
With the ever-increasing amount of data produced by video surveillance applications, moving and archiving infrequently-accessed video to an offsite, secure, and reliable storage environment is the only way to keep up with the demand of footage being generated at the edge. Unfortunately, this is nearly impossible for remote locations, due to the limited bandwidth and connectivity needed to send video files, without the risk of frame drop, video degradation and data corruption.
Fast and reliable hot cloud storage
Now, with Wasabi’s affordable, fast, and reliable hot cloud storage on-demand, Rasilient customers can shorten upload windows and quickly access their video files for faster retrieval times, with a highly scalable repository for their video management software (VMS), which supports high camera counts, high definition resolutions, high frame rates, and long retention periods, all demands of modern video surveillance deployments.
Wasabi is 80% less expensive to store video recordings, in comparison to traditional cloud providers and there are no fees for egress, or API requests. This lower cost allows customers to utilise video surveillance, not only for security and safety but for a variety of uses to cost-effectively monitor operations for business optimisation and process improvement, while holding on to that footage forever, so they can refer back to it whenever necessary.
Collaboration to offer cloud and edge hardware
The two companies have partnered up to offer cloud, edge hardware, and secure transmission in a simple, predictable RMR pricing model, as well as omitting the expensive and fluctuating costs that are traditionally associated with cloud storage solutions.
“With modern systems capturing more evidence and anomalies than ever before, there is a surging demand for increased storage capacity that is scalable, dependable, and secure,” said Sean Chang, the Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at Rasilient Systems.
He adds, “By partnering with Wasabi, we’re able to provide our customers with a hybrid cloud solution that is affordable, fast, reliable, and secure, so they are properly equipped to manage the growing volume of video captured across locations.”
VMS-agnostic NFDLink communication software
Rasilient Systems’ patent-pending, VMS-agnostic NFDLink communication software enables the use of commonly available broadband wired or wireless internet services, to send and receive forensic-grade video recordings directly to and from the Wasabi cloud.
Wasabi’s flexible storage capacity allows organisations to leverage NFDLink, to archive infrequently accessed video to Wasabi from any VMS, while keeping frequently accessed video on-site with Rasilient edge devices.
PrivateLok for zero-knowledge encryption at the edge
Rasilient Systems’ PrivateLok provides zero-knowledge encryption at the edge, to add cyber security on top of Wasabi’s safe and secure environment. Only the edge user holds the key, so even if the network was somehow compromised, no one could view sensitive video data.
Wasabi is deployed in fully secure and redundant data centres that are certified for SOC-2 and ISO 27001 compliance. The service is architected, in accordance with industry-renowned security models and design practices. Organisations can configure their individual video files or storage buckets to be immutable for a user-defined retention period (in increments of days, weeks, months or years).
High levels of immutability
Designated video files or files written to that bucket cannot be deleted or altered in any way, by anyone, throughout its storage lifetime. This level of immutability helps Rasilient customers comply with state and local government regulations.
“Industries that operate in multiple locations, such as healthcare, government, education, and enterprise retail, may have a blend of software at different sites, often times not having one standard VMS across all locations.” said David Friend, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Wasabi Technologies.
He adds, “This scenario makes it difficult for organisations to keep up with increasing levels of video surveillance at the edge, in a secure and cost-effective manner. Rasilient has created a surveillance solution that is dependable, can be used in remote areas, and can cover multiple sites. We’re excited to partner with Rasilient, to provide their customers with a flexible, cost-effective and secure cloud storage solution that caters to the modern demands of video surveillance.”