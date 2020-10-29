W Series, the international single-seater motor racing series for female drivers only, is delighted to announce a new cyber protection and security partnership with Acronis, a globally renowned provider of cyber protection solutions.
Global Cyber Security Partner
The multi-year agreement sees Acronis become W Series’ new Global Cyber Protection and Security Partner, providing bespoke technology solutions for W Series’ on-track racing programme, which will resume in 2021 and the W Series Esports League which launched in June 2020. Plans are already in place for a bigger and better on-track W Series season in 2021, including at least two races on the Formula 1 calendar, in Austin, Texas, USA, and in Mexico City, Mexico.
Acronis will implement video and brand analytics of W Series’ on-track and virtual races
Acronis will develop and maintain a secure data management system, improving W Series’ ability to store, analyse and share content with partners. Enhanced by their award-winning artificial intelligence technology, Acronis will implement video and brand analytics of W Series’ on-track and virtual races, thereby accelerating the generation of content through predefined access and filtres.
Cyber protection solutions
Acronis’ range of cyber protection solutions are developed upon a five-pronged principle that aims to deliver Safety, Accessibility, Privacy, Authenticity, and Security (SAPAS) to organisations and users.
This design methodology ensures that Acronis solutions deliver not only the highest calibre of safety and security to data, applications, and systems, but also a guarantee that data is tamper-free and easily accessible for smooth day-to-day operations.
Acronis Cyber Protect
One of Acronis’ top products that W Series will be using is the Acronis Cyber Protect, which provides fast and reliable backup, AI-powered anti-malware and anti-virus, and comprehensive endpoint management in a single solution. This integrated approach to cyber protection eliminates complexity and makes it simple for users to manage and monitor data across an entire network.
Some of this technology will be delivered by Teknov8, a global provider of cyber security solutions that will support Acronis’ partnership with W Series as the Official #CyberFit Delivery Partner.
Catherine Bond Muir (Chief Executive Officer, W Series) said, “Acronis’ innovative and award-winning cyber protection solutions are used by many of the major automotive companies and sporting organisations around the world."
Acronis – W Series multi-year partnership
She said, “Therefore, today’s announcement of a multi-year partnership against the backdrop of the ongoing global health crisis and the devastating economic impact that it has had, is a significant endorsement of W Series and our mission.”
Acronis’ support will be vital as we prepare to resume our on-track racing programme in 2021"
Catherine adds, “It has become clear in our discussions with Acronis that they are as committed to improving equality and diversity in motorsport as we are, and their bespoke data management system will improve the speed and accuracy with which we can share our content, thereby helping to spread our message further and faster.”
She further stated, “Acronis’ support will be vital as we prepare to resume our on-track racing programme in 2021 with a schedule which is bigger and better than ever before. The W Series Esports League has also kept our drivers sharp and our fans entertained, and Acronis’ commitment to that brand-new platform reflects our own.”
Enhancing cyber security in work from home environment
Serguei Beloussov (Founder and Executive Officer, Acronis) said, “Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic hit, cyber-attacks have increased five-fold. Cybercriminals are ruthlessly targeting a workforce that has largely migrated to working from home on less secure networks.”
Seguei adds, “Acronis Cyber Protect is perfectly designed to combat this threat, as it allows for system administrators to remotely manage and protect even devices that are not on the same network, so home users can keep both their professional and personal data safe and secure.”
He further stated, “We are honoured to have been chosen to help the W Series team get #CyberFit, and we look forward to a long and fruitful partnership with the team.”