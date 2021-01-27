For the jewellery business owner, ensuring the highest level of security has always been a top priority. VIVOTEK, the IP surveillance provider, has built up a rigorous surveillance system for Peyrelongue Chronos, a well-known luxury boutique offering high-end jewellery in Mexico, to monitor their precious products without any blind spots and to prevent robbery or theft.
Peyrelongue Chronos has recently remodelled its facilities, including an overall of the video surveillance system. In search of the best solution to meet demands for both outside and inside the store, Peyrelongue Chronos found all of its requirements met by the wide range of VIVOTEK cameras.
Harsh outdoor environment
The 180-degree multi-sensor MS8391-EV was mounted on the facade of the boutique to maximize the field of view with 12-megapixel high-quality images and reduce the number of cameras required, thus cutting down installation costs. The camera is also ideal for the outdoors because of the robust housing that resists rain, dust and protects it from vandalism or tampering.
To enhance the outdoor security of the building, two FD9360-H cameras were added to monitor the avenue in both directions and provide clear night views despite the harsh outdoor environment. Inside the Peyrelongue Chronos store, two of MS9390-HV, the most efficient panoramic network camera, were installed in the jewellery area to surveil all displays as well as all movements within them.
Receiving alarm notification
With its unique and stylish dual-sensor design, the MS9390-HV offers a 180-degree field of view and range of up to 20 metres, and is capable of maintaining a higher field of view (FOV) than traditional multi-sensor panoramic cameras using four sensors. Within the spacious and comfortable luxury watch area, two 12-megapixel fisheye cameras, the FE8191 and FE9191 were chosen to monitor the product showcases, delivering blind-spot-free 360-degree surround imaging of wide areas.
Further enhancing performance, the FE9191 features AI-powered Video Content Analyses - Smart 360 VCA, including intrusion detection, crowd detection, and loitering detection, which enables the security staff to receive alarm notification for any notable event. Finally, for the shared area, such as aisles, entrances, and exits, the ability to capture high-quality images both in low light and high-contrast environments is a critical issue when selecting surveillance cameras.
Providing quality service
The 5-megapixel and 2-megapixel dome cameras, FD9189-HM and FD8166A-N, were chosen precisely for this reason. The FD9189-HM is equipped with 30 metres range IR illuminators for enhanced night vision, and the FD8166A-N is armed with invisible 940nm IR illuminators and capable to see up to 6 metres in total darkness, making it a sure bet to meet all the surveillance requirements in transit zones within this renowned boutique.
“Thanks to VIVOTEK’s high-level security system, we are confident that we can guarantee our clients the best experience from the moment they walk in. Peyrelongue Chronos feels secure with VIVOTEK’s surveillance solution while servicing clients,” pointed out Ana Lucía García, Marketing and PR Manager of Peyrelongue Chronos.
“The most remarkable thing when working with VIVOTEK is technical support. They assisted me both pre-sale and post-sale to provide quality service to our customers. No matter what types of security issue my clients may have, I know I can solve it with VIVOTEK’s technology,” remarked Serafin Sanchez, Automatisation Server Manager and Integrator Certified by VIVOTEK.