VITEC, a pioneer in the Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) technology community, will showcase its enhanced streaming technologies at IDEX 2025, ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, 17-21 February 2025.

In the UAE Pavilion at 01-B03, VITEC will spotlight its advanced and versatile ruggedised TOUGH encoder family dedicated to video acquisition in harsh environments, as well as the new MGW Diamond-H, a 4K & Dual-Channel SD/HD HDMI Encoder. EZ TV ISR – VITEC’s video content management solution designed for rapid deployment in the field – will also be demonstrated.

ISR video streaming solutions

“VITEC is committed to delivering reliable, high-performance ISR video streaming solutions tailored for the most challenging military environments,” says Fadi Jumaa, Business Development Director - ME at VITEC.

“Our encoders endure harsh environments while providing exceptional video quality at low bitrates, essential for bandwidth-constrained missions. This ensures that mission-critical information is securely and reliably transmitted, enabling informed decision-making and rapid response."

MGW Diamond-H’s screen-sharing capabilities

On show at IDEX for the first time, the MGW Diamond-H streams Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) video feeds over RF or satellite links providing real-time situational awareness and enhancing tactical decision-making.

MGW Diamond-H’s screen-sharing capabilities enable seamless collaboration and coordination among team members, able to share mission-critical information in real-time.

Power over Ethernet (PoE) functionality

With stream protection technologies, including Zixi™, SRT, RIST, and Pro-MPEG, it ensures secure and reliable transmission of critical data, maintaining operational integrity.

Additionally, Power over Ethernet (PoE) functionality simplifies deployment by delivering both power and data over a single Ethernet cable, reducing the need for additional power sources and making it ideal for rapid, flexible installations in dynamic field environments.

Overlay capabilities for camera identification

Also showcased on the VITEC stand will be the MGW Pico+ TOUGH, a compact and power-efficient video encoder for unmanned and manned vehicles across land, sea, or air. It features an ultra-small, airborne and marine-certified enclosure, designed to operate in all environmental conditions.

The encoder ensures optimal video quality at low bitrates, offers overlay capabilities for timestamping and camera identification, and can dynamically adjust its bitrate to match available bandwidth. Weighing less than 400g, it is the smallest and most power-efficient HEVC and H.264 HD/SD video encoder on the market.

Integrated tactical IPTV system

Another member of the TOUGH family is the MGW Diamond TOUGH, a quad-channel HEVC and H.264 HD/SD encoder. It provides multi-channel low latency streaming with High Dynamic Range (HDR) for exceptional video contrast and brightness. The HEVC (H.265) compression reduces network bandwidth usage by up to 50% compared to H.264 standards.

Rounding out VITEC’s offering is the EZ TV ISR, a fully integrated tactical IPTV system. It allows users to process, archive, index, manage, and share tactical video and metadata content. Its secure and reliable architecture meets information assurance and cyber-security requirements, enabling rapid exploitation and processing of live and recorded video assets. EZ TV ISR can be quickly deployed in the field or at a secure site to serve as the central interface for managing live and tactical video feeds.