Vismo announces the rollout of what3words location technology on its global location monitoring and safety platform, to help organisations respond to incidents more effectively - and keep their employees as safe as possible.
Vismo provides a proven, since 2012, resilient location monitoring and safety service to businesses, public sector organisations and NGOs, ensuring their travelling or remote employees can be located and protected while at work. It does this via the Vismo App, which is used by almost 0.5m customer employees worldwide, many in FTSE 100 and Fortune 500 companies.
Using what3words addresses gives employees a simple way to describe, via the app, precisely where help is needed, enabling organisations to find and get resources to the scene faster. When a user presses the Red Alert or misses a Check-In on the Vismo App, administrators will receive an email and SMS notification with the details, including the what3words address.
what3words in action
Craig Swallow, Vismo CEO, says, “Integrating what3words into our platform gives Vismo an extra edge in helping our clients and their employees. It gives administrators - those involved in the escalation process at the client end - a simple way of understanding the precise location of one or more employees. In an incident, it’s critically important to be able to convey information quickly and easily to administrators. Valuable time, and therefore lives and wellbeing, can be saved.”
“Using what3words is especially useful in rural or unknown areas, where, using traditional means, finding a precise location can be difficult.”
Swallow adds, “Emergencies, from a road collision in the middle of the countryside to an incident outside a sports or music stadium gate, can happen anywhere. In an emergency, identifying precisely where help is needed is key. The what3words approach to location identification uses a combination of three words that is unique to a location. ///kite.chats.dine, for example, is very useful to have – and is helping to save precious time, resources and lives every day."