Vision-Box, a pioneer in biometrics seamless travel, automated border control, and digital identity solutions, spotlighted Portugal’s tech capabilities at Portugal’s Pavilion during Expo 2020 in Dubai as part of promotional events around the concept - Portugal is on the map of the global TICE suppliers.
During the seminar, Pedro Pinto - Head of Global Business Development at Vision-Box, discussed Vision-Box’s experience in doing business in the Middle East, has led high-profile projects in the region for clients including Emirates Airline and Dubai International Airport.
About Vision-Box
As a Portugal headquartered company, Vision-Box significantly elevated the profile of the country in the tech sector, having been the first to develop and deploy eGates based on facial recognition. Its technology is present, across 5 continents, with over 7,000 digital identity solutions in more than 100 airports, serving over 1 billion citizens.
As one of Portugal’s most important companies in the sector, Vision-Box represented the country, highlighting the significant and most recent advances that have been taking place in the Portuguese technology industry. Vision-Box’s Head of Global Business Development, Pedro Pinto, spoke at the event, as part of the Portugal Pavilion, hosted by the Portuguese National Association of Information Technology and Electronic Enterprises (ANETIE).
Facial recognition based eGates
The event sought to increase the international recognition of Portugal as a technology supplier and as a host country for international technology companies. The event also raised awareness of the solutions and innovations made in Portugal and sought to support the internationalisation of Portuguese ICT companies.
Over the recent years, Vision-Box established itself as a pioneer in the biometric and contactless technologies sector, with its automated digital gates and facial recognition technology serving clients including Emirates Airlines, Dubai International Airport, The UK Home Office, London Heathrow, London Gatwick, AirAsia, Malaysia International Airport, Amsterdam Schiphol International Airport, Winnipeg International Airport, and Kansai International to name a few.
Vision-Box’s state-of-the-art biometric facial recognition kiosks and digital identification checkpoints for Emirates Airline at Dubai International Airport have been credited to have cut immigration time to nine seconds.
Contactless technologies
Speaking about the participation of Vision-Box at the Portugal Pavilion of Expo Dubai, Pedro Pinto, Head of Global Business Development at Vision-Box said, “We are honoured to be taking part in the event and to represent Portugal. At Vision-Box, we take pride in being a Portuguese company, and in leading the world in the advancement of biometric, facial recognition, contactless technologies."
Engineer Salas Pires, the President of ANITIE said, “This is also an important opportunity for Vision-Box to reaffirm its commitment to continue boosting Portugal’s technology industry and to spotlight our national TICE capacity.”
The ANETIE Seminar focused on the general context of business and entrepreneurship in Portugal and its future innovation and technology projects at Expo Dubai, the Middle East’s first-ever world fair presented by the United Arab Emirates.