Download PDF version Contact company
Related Links

Vision-Box, a pioneer in seamless travel, automated border management, and electronic identity management solutions, will be participating at the World Aviation Festival (WAF) being held at ExCeL London, between the 1st and 2nd of December.

At the festival, Jeff Lennon, the Vice President of Strategic Sales and Global Partnerships at Vision-Box will be speaking at a panel on Biometrics and Automation on the 2nd of December at 11.30 am GMT, discussing how advances in digital identity and automation technologies can help leverage seamless/touchless experiences and speed the industry’s recovery.

Digital identification technology

The panel will address a range of subjects, including overcoming data and privacy challenges with digital identification technology, timelines for self-sovereign identity for air travel, the impact of the pandemic on the expectation of automated processes at airports, roadmap for industry stakeholder collaboration and the full potential of biometric technology beyond security.

Speaking about his participation at the World Aviation Festival, Jeff Lennon, the Vice President of Strategic Sales and Global Partnerships at Vision-Box said: “I am delighted to be coming to London and participate at the WAF at an important moment for the aviation industry.”

Seamless passenger experience

The travel sector has rapidly changed over the last year more than it ever did over the last decade"

The travel sector has rapidly changed over the last year more than it ever did over the last decade, and as we continue to chart a recovery from the pandemic, it has been very clear that we need to re-install the confidence in the travellers. Our automated biometric and contactless technologies are now at the front and centre of this movement, demonstrating the possibilities of providing a safe and seamless passenger experience.”

Jeff Lennon will be joined on the panel by Catherine Phillips, Innovation Architect Technology Heathrow Airport Ltd; Maurice Jenkins, CIO, Miami Dade County; Tony Chapman, Director, Industry Affairs, Alliances and Strategic Initiatives, Collins Aerospace; Pablo Lopez Loeches, Head of Technological Surveillance Department, Aena; Emiliano Sorrenti, CIO, A.D.R. and moderated by Billy Shallow, Director of Innovation and Technology, Airports Council International Europe, ACI EUROPE.

Biometric contactless solutions

With 2021 drawing to a close, Vision-Box’s participation at the World Aviation Festival comes at an important moment for the industry – as it navigates the challenge of COVID-19 and charts a recovery for 2022.

To help airports, airlines, and border forces safely operate during COVID-19 and beyond, Vision-Box has been implementing seamless and automated biometric contactless solutions for clients including London Gatwick, the UK Home Office, New York JFK, AirAsia, Kuala Lumpur International Airport, Emirates Airline, Dubai International Airport and Schiphol.

Download PDF version Download PDF version

Related videos

Aiphone’s security communication solutions - Configurable IP video intercoms

Aiphone’s security communication solutions - Configurable IP video intercoms
Dahua provides surveillance cameras, NVR and Ethernet switches to enhance security at Pets Corner

Dahua provides surveillance cameras, NVR and Ethernet switches to enhance security at Pets Corner
Access control: 5 minutes with Genea's Mike Maxsenti

Access control: 5 minutes with Genea's Mike Maxsenti

In case you missed it

What are the security challenges of the healthcare industry?
What are the security challenges of the healthcare industry?

The COVID-19 pandemic has complicated the task of securing hospitals and healthcare facilities by adding new concerns about disease transmission to the long list of other threats healthcare security professionals face. Hospital security must also crack the code to both allow open public access to healthcare facilities while keeping out violence and other security threats. We asked this week’s Expert Panel Roundtable: What are the security challenges of the healthcare industry?   

Why cellular connectivity is the smart choice for CCTV deployments
Why cellular connectivity is the smart choice for CCTV deployments

Businesses large and small rely on their CCTV systems to deter intruders and provide recorded evidence of security incidents. Overtime, CCTV has evolved to offer real-time intrusion detection and monitoring, and businesses now expect easy, secure and anytime access to cameras, and data. For that, they need connected CCTV systems. These modern installations can benefit from cellular connectivity, helping businesses protect their sites, while also supporting enhanced capabilities for CCTV to deliver more. Widespread use of CCTV systems So widespread is the use of CCTV cameras now that London, United Kingdom has over 600,000 cameras, according to Surfshark, while IHS Markit expects over a billion to be operating around the world, by the end of 2021. CCTV often sits at the heart of a business’ on-site security arrangements CCTV often sits at the heart of a business’ on-site security arrangements. Yet, despite this, traditional set-ups fail, to take advantage of the full capability, such physical security can provide. Real-time feeds with anytime access Nominated personnel must physically go to premises to access CCTV video, when it is recorded and kept only on-site. This causes loss of valuable time, when a potential crime must be reported and investigated. What’s more, it can put those who arrive first at the site at risk, if intruders are still present. Nowadays, CCTV installations can take full advantage of connected capabilities. They can provide real-time feeds, which authorised users can access securely from anywhere. That expands the security credentials of CCTV systems, beyond just recording. Detected intrusions can trigger alerts and provide a real-time visual of what’s happening, so that required action can be taken. Of course, to realise these CCTV capabilities, systems must be connected and use the right type of connectivity at that. Connectivity must be resilient, so that it provides a continuous feed, even if a primary connection is lost, secure for authorised users, scalable and cost-effective. Traditionally, connectivity has come from wired connections and WiFi, but now cellular connectivity provides an attractive alternative.   The benefits of cellular connectivity There are a number of reasons for this. To start with, fixed line connectivity isn’t always available in all locations. If the infrastructure isn’t there, particularly at remote sites, cables have to be laid. That’s expensive and takes time. CCTV towers in the construction and building industry, for example, require CCTV that can be rapidly deployed in areas that most likely don’t have fixed line connectivity. A cellular connection can be quickly arranged to get a CCTV system up and running in the shortest possible time. Relying on third-party infrastructure, such as fixed line networks, can also be an issue for CCTV solution providers, because any policy changes can make integration difficult. Issues that may require changes from the third-party network administrator can take longer to resolve and if the fixed line network goes down, there is usually no backup. Cellular connectivity offers end-to-end control Cellular connectivity, delivered by a solution provider, gives end-to-end control of the connectivity Cellular connectivity, delivered by a solution provider, gives end-to-end control of the connectivity. In the rare event that something goes wrong, the solution provider can manage a resolution quickly. Where a number of sites are involved, cellular connectivity can provide a single solution, simplifying overall management of the complete installed CCTV system and reducing total cost of ownership for connectivity. Single connectivity management platform Through a single connectivity management platform, businesses can oversee an entire security installation, viewing and managing data usage, and using the information to assist decision making, as security needs evolve. This brings us to the fourth benefit - The ability to easily scale up. This might be because additional cameras are needed at a site or additional sites need to be catered for. It could even be because the CCTV installation is being enhanced to support additional capabilities. Simple plug-and-play to get cameras online securely Whatever the reason, being able to roll out connections rapidly, to a range of locations will be critical to existing and new installations. Ideally, connectivity should be possible within a matter of days and end users should be able to simply plug-and-play to get their cameras online securely. Resilience is the next factor to consider. Pre-configured routers, or embedded SIM cards in cameras, can reconnect to the most readily available alternative cellular network in the event of a network outage. In this way, cellular connectivity can form part of business continuity options. In some cases, it can work together with fixed line connections, as part of robust installations, which have mitigation built-in, should primary connections fail. Expanding CCTV capabilities 4G and now 5G too, allows for easy access and remote monitoring for CCTV applications 4G and now 5G too, allows for easy access and remote monitoring for CCTV applications. It can be deployed rapidly, supports an ‘always on’ approach and can stream high volumes of data and imagery. Live video feeds can be viewed by authorised users on any device and they can receive alerts, and notifications direct to their mobiles too. The high speed, high bandwidth and lower latency of 5G connectivity also provides the opportunity for enhanced CCTV system capabilities, such as live feed analytics. This is ideal because it helps businesses build on the primary function of security with, for example, occupancy monitoring. This has very much come to the fore, over the past 18 months+, as businesses have had to concern themselves more than ever with occupancy levels in their buildings. ANPR in crime detection and traffic enforcement Retailers, meanwhile, have built on the real-time nature of CCTV technology, to monitor customer numbers in their stores, in line with social distancing guidelines. Another CCTV application can be found with automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) in crime detection and traffic enforcement. Combined with software, the feed from CCTV cameras is used to help find and track vehicles for law enforcement or traffic monitoring. For most CCTV applications, the speed and functionality that comes from 4G is more than sufficient. However, it is likely 5G will drive new applications and ways to expand CCTV capabilities to the benefit of businesses. CCTV systems offer remote monitoring and high quality visuals Once a single application installation, CCTV use to provide only on-site recording capabilities. Now, CCTV systems can support remote monitoring and higher quality visuals. They can deliver alerts, and back them up with access to real-time video feeds, so that authorised users can assess a situation and take action rapidly. These additional capabilities support enhanced use cases for CCTV. The data that CCTV systems generate is valuable to businesses. Businesses that capture and analyse the data can fully capitalise on its potential. Cellular connectivity provides a resilient and scalable way of connecting single or multiple sites. Through a connectivity management platform, businesses can consolidate CCTV connectivity, managing connections across networks and deployments.

Milestone provides their video management system at Nemours Children’s Hospital
Milestone provides their video management system at Nemours Children’s Hospital

In addition to traditional security and monitoring functions, Milestone’s open platform video management system at Nemours Children’s Hospital is used to help deliver unique services across departments including radiology and cardiology, behavioural health and autism clinics, for aggression detection, medication tracking, and more. As one of the largest integrated children’s health systems in the U.S., Nemours Children’s Hospital is committed to keeping the highest quality care, even at home for the convenience of patients and their families. Health system services To achieve this, technology plays a large role in their health system services. With over 1,800 network cameras throughout the facilities both inside and out, Nemours has utilised network video for years. The video system has grown in size and sophistication, as the technical team at Nemours has built on the open platform of Milestone XProtect Corporate video management software (VMS) with impressive results. The Nemours Tactical Logistics Center (TLC) has 15 large wall monitors Milestone XProtect Corporate VMS, Smart Client, and Mobile Client • Recording and Archiving Servers from Lenovo and HP • Flexibility to expand the system and innovate with new integrations. The Nemours Tactical Logistics Center (TLC) has 15 large wall monitors and serves as mission control for the hospital video system. A fixed network camera in each patient room does not record ongoing video, but the TLC can use XProtect Screen Recorder to capture live video from the displays if needed. Medical records system When the video is being accessed by authorised personnel, a LED notification will flash, letting those in the room know that the camera is monitoring the child in real time. The video system is also integrated with Epic Monitor, the hospital’s electronic medical records system, allowing patients’ medical information to display on the screen. In addition, Nemours offers CareConnect, a 24/7/365 on-demand video-based, paediatric telehealth program, which provides family access to paediatricians through a smartphone, tablet, or computer. Nemours uses their video system in both traditional and non-traditional ways, including a range of such integrations. These help the hospital improve facility efficiency, lower operational costs and deliver a better patient experience. For example, in the perinatal department, ultrasound technicians have the ability to share videos of scans with remote professionals in real time. Additional ultrasound scans The video system also plays a vital role in mass casualty drills or actual emergencies While a diagnostic-level reading is still necessary, remote video offers a great level of efficiency for providers because they have the option to give guidance to technicians, enabling a more thorough service, and perhaps saving the patient from additional ultrasound scans. Also, with remote connectivity through the Milestone XProtect Smart Client, if providers are home or traveling, they can quickly check in on patients through mobile devices, easily ensuring continuity of care. This capability made a huge difference when the COVID-19 pandemic appeared. The video system also plays a vital role in mass casualty drills or actual emergencies, helping officials to make real-time decisions on routing traffic or patients to or from other hospitals. Providing care excellence And with XProtect Screen Recorder, local facilities can capture video from displays and rebroadcast it to hospital leadership for additional direction. It gives them the ability to assist remotely and call other rapid response teams if needed. Overall, the easy integrations and scalability of the Milestone video system have had a very positive impact on the hospital network, helping reshape how Nemours is able to provide care excellence. “The Milestone open platform allows me the flexibility to source and integrate third-party products and capabilities, enabling us to greatly expand and customise the tools and services that we provide to the organisation and our patients,” said Joe Summanen, Technical Architect, Nemours Children’s Hospital.

Featured white papers
Securing unmanned infrastructure at the network edge

Securing unmanned infrastructure at the network edge

Download
Achieving frictionless physical access control with AEOS

Achieving frictionless physical access control with AEOS

Download
14 success stories about how video technology is improving city life

14 success stories about how video technology is improving city life

Download
Webcast: Access control integration increases security while reducing costs

Webcast: Access control integration increases security while reducing costs

Download
Gunshot detection

Gunshot detection

Download
More events news
TDSi to showcase their range of integrated access control solutions at Intersec Dubai 2022

TDSi to showcase their range of integrated access control solutions at Intersec Dubai 2022
Matrix announces participation in the IFSEC India 2021

Matrix announces participation in the IFSEC India 2021
Vision-Box to address advances in biometric technology at World Aviation Festival 2021

Vision-Box to address advances in biometric technology at World Aviation Festival 2021
Featured products
Alcatraz AI Rock & C•CURE 9000

Alcatraz AI Rock & C•CURE 9000
Wireless access solutions in Healthcare

Wireless access solutions in Healthcare
exacqVision Cloud Drive

exacqVision Cloud Drive
Updated Privacy and Cookie Policy
We have updated our Privacy Policy for GDPR.
We also use cookies to improve your online experience, Cookie Policy