Vision-Box, a world pioneer in seamless travel, automated border management, and electronic identity management solutions, will be participating at the World Aviation Festival (WAF) being held at ExCeL London, between the 1st and 2nd of December.
Digital identification technology
At the festival, Jeff Lennon, the Vice President of Strategic Sales and Global Partnerships at Vision-Box will be speaking at a panel on Biometrics and Automation on the 2nd of December at 11.30 am GMT, discussing how advances in digital identity and automation technologies can help leverage seamless/touchless experiences and speed the industry’s recovery.
The panel will address a range of subjects, including overcoming data and privacy challenges with digital identification technology, timelines for a self-sovereign identity for air travel, the impact of the pandemic on the expectation of automated processes at airports, roadmap for industry stakeholder collaboration, and the full potential of biometric technology beyond security.
Automated biometric and contactless technologies
The travel sector has rapidly changed over the last year more than it ever did over the last decade"
Speaking about his participation at the World Aviation Festival, Jeff Lennon, the Vice President of Strategic Sales and Global Partnerships at Vision-Box said, “I am delighted to be coming to London and participate at the WAF at an important moment for the aviation industry. The travel sector has rapidly changed over the last year more than it ever did over the last decade, and as we continue to chart a recovery from the pandemic, it has been very clear that we need to re-install the confidence in the travellers.”
“Our automated biometric and contactless technologies are now at the front and centre of this movement, demonstrating the possibilities of providing a safe and seamless passenger experience.”
Panellists at WAF 2021
Jeff Lennon will be joined on the panel by Catherine Phillips, Innovation Architect Technology Heathrow Airport Ltd; Maurice Jenkins, CIO, Miami Dade County; Tony Chapman, Director, Industry Affairs, Alliances, and Strategic Initiatives, Collins Aerospace; Pablo Lopez Loeches, Head of Technological Surveillance Department, Aena; Emiliano Sorrenti, CIO, A.D.R. and moderated by Billy Shallow, Director of Innovation and Technology, Airports Council International Europe, ACI EUROPE.
Contactless solutions
With 2021 drawing to a close, Vision-Box’s participation at the World Aviation Festival comes at an important moment for the industry – as it navigates the challenge of COVID-19 and charts a recovery for 2022.
To help airports, airlines, and border forces safely operate during COVID-19 and beyond, Vision-Box has been implementing seamless and automated biometric contactless solutions for clients including London Gatwick, the UK Home Office, New York JFK, AirAsia, Kuala Lumpur International Airport, Emirates Airline, Dubai International Airport, and Schiphol.