Viking Electronics has announced the release of the K-1900D-IP and K-1900D W-IP VoIP SIP compliant, classic-style desk and wall mounted hotline phones.

These timeless phones are now available with the most up to date VoIP SIP technology for a new spin on an old classic,” said Bill Heideman, President of Viking Electronics

Viking VoIP SIP compliant phones

The desk and wall mounted Viking VoIP SIP compliant phones are built with a multi-number dialer that rolls to the next number on busy signal or no answer. When the handset is lifted, the phone dials the first programmed number.

If the call is not answered, the phone will dial up to 3 additional phone numbers. A ringer with adjustable volume and cadence can indicate an inbound call. Alternatively, the phone’s auto answer feature allows for silent monitoring of the location.

Hearing aid compatible with built-in volume control wheel

Users can program the K-1900D-IP and K-1900D W-IP phones using software installed on a local PC or remotely, using a static IP address. Firmware updates are downloaded automatically. Both desk and wall phones are available in two colours: red or ash. The matching handsets are hearing aid compatible and include a built-in volume control wheel.

