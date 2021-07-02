viisights, Inc., developer of behavioural recognition systems for real-time video intelligence, will be attending ISC West in Las Vegas, July 19-21, 2021, representing its innovative video analytics solutions and revenue-generating partner program.
Pat Aiello, viisights’ VP Business Development & Sales, North America, will present a session entitled “Behavioral Recognition for Realtime Video Intelligence” as part of the SIA Education @ ISC program.
Company representatives will also be meeting with systems integrators to discuss new revenue streams made possible by the company’s partner program, which provides systems integrators a competitive edge while helping their clients achieve more proactive security.
Advanced video analytics technology
The education session “Behavioral Recognition for Realtime Video Intelligence” will cover viisights advanced video analytics technology that is capable of understanding and recognising an object’s behavior and interactions in a live video stream, essentially analysing the story that is unfolding in the video.
Session attendees will be shown the exceptional value of behavioural recognition video analytics
Session attendees will be shown the exceptional value of behavioural recognition video analytics, a knowledge that will give them the ability to identify security challenges that can be resolved using this automated technology.
The session is scheduled to take place Tuesday, July 20, at 1:15 PM. ISC West attendees can register for the session on the company website.
Behavioural analytics
A benchmark in video intelligence, viisights behavioural analytics provide systems integrators with a new unique selling proposition for existing and new customers that will lead to business growth.
viisights personnel will be at the show to discuss these opportunities in one-on-one meetings with potential technology partners and systems integrators during ISC West.
The company offers extensive support for integrators including project registration; price protection to protect and secure bids; engineering, design, and implementation support; installation documentation and setup tools; training and certification for technical staff; application consulting for specialised projects; software demo licenses; and more.
AI-based video intelligence systems
“viisights leverages artificial intelligence technologies that facilitate human-like pattern prediction to create fully autonomous video intelligence systems,” said Asaf Birenzvieg, CEO at viisights.
“viisights goes further than simple object recognition by analysing full-motion video for objects and their behaviour in the context that they operate in."
"Our real-time behavioural analytics transform video streams into actionable insights by autonomously recognising behaviours that demand immediate attention, allowing customers to be more proactive.”