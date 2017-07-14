viisights, the developer of innovative behavioural understanding systems for real-time video intelligence based on AI, announced that it has deployed a smart city traffic monitoring system in the city of Ashdod, leveraging the NVIDIA Metropolis intelligent video analytics framework.
“This project signifies how smart cities like Ashdod increase safety, mobility and quality of life by state-of-the-art traffic monitoring driven by computer vision-based on AI,” said Asaf Birenzvieg, co-founder and CEO of viisights. “viisights traffic monitoring capabilities are based on our revolutionary video understanding technology that helps in analysing hundreds to thousands of real-time traffic video streams and alerting on complex traffic situations, including accidents, hazards and predicting and managing traffic congestion. We see this project as an example of how a city can be really smart and as a validation of the growing demand for our behavioural understanding solutions.”
Intersection blocked
Using NVIDIA GPUs and the DeepStream SDK within NVIDIA Metropolis, viisights’ innovative traffic monitoring system provides highly scalable and cost-effective solutions for real-time analysis of thousands of video streams.
viisights video intelligence system deployed in Ashdod provides real-time advanced behavioural understanding of traffic actions and events in live video streams by monitoring intersections, crossroads, roads and streets.
This enables municipalities to quickly address events of interest such as accidents, disturbances to traffic (for example, vehicles stopping in a junction or on a sidewalk), road hazards (for example, people getting in and out of vehicles in dangerous areas) and monitor traffic flows and report on various statistics. viisights technology protects public privacy by only analysing general behaviour patterns of individuals, groups, vehicles and traffic-flows. It does not identify faces or licence plates.
Car collision information
This cutting-edge, first-of-its-kind technology from viisights assists municipalities to secure traffic flow, prevent blockage and attend to road hazards, while also enhancing their essential role in securing the life and safety of inhabitants; first responders can arrive faster at scenes of life-threatening situations, minimise injuries, and attend to dangers in traffic and more.
“We are extremely proud to be at the forefront of smart city technology by being the first city in Israel to define and use this behaviour recognition technology for the benefit of Ashdod citizens,” said Gamliel Edri, technologies & CCTV control room department manager for the city of Ashdod Municipality. “The viisights’ system strengthens our ability to ensure the safety and security of our citizens and even save lives. We look forward to broadening our successful collaboration with viisights to other parts of the city.”