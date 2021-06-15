A new large scale social housing complex, developed by Metroman Ltd, has joined forces with Videx UK to install a state-of-the-art door entry system for its residents.
The London based development is split into 11 apartment blocks - Anika House and Jasleen Court - and fitted with Videx’s flagship VX2200 door entry system along with Videx MiAccess access control and hands-free video monitors.
Suitable entry system
Installer Dave Abrams, who owns DA & Son, was asked to recommend a suitable entry system that not only provided first rate security but was also easy for residents to use and convenient too. As well as meeting residents’ needs, the system also had to meet specific regulations, including Secured by Design (SBD), a police initiative for designing out crime to improve the safety and security of where people live.
SBD’s product-based accreditation scheme - the Police Preferred Specification - provides a recognised standard for all security products that can deter and reduce crime. The Videx VX2200 system is one product that has the accreditation.
Convenient door entry
The VX2200 panel is also fitted with Videx’s standalone offline proximity system, MiAccess which enables the use of remote management of the access control system including adding and removing access key fobs, for example if a fob stops working, needs replaced or a new user needs to be added, a visit to the development isn’t needed.
Dave Abrams said: “I recommended the Videx VX2200 as I have installed the system several times before and it’s a great kit for secure and convenient door entry. Being SBD accredited also means that it’s a system that actively deters and reduces anti-social crime such as vandalism. Videx has a long-standing reputation of providing first class products with lifelong support. I know if there’s any issue with the system, it will be quickly and easily resolved through the Videx tech team. The post installation customer support really is second to none.”
Maximum-security benefits
The VX2200 is a preferred choice for a wide range of residential developments across the UK including social housing because of its ease of use and maximum-security benefits it provides.
It can cater for a wide range of buildings from 1-way systems to much larger systems that include up to 1,000 apartments making its flexibility a very attractive choice for secure and convenient entry on a large range of projects. Mabs Alam, Regional Sales Manager for London and South East at Videx UK, said: “Not only is the VX2200 a highly versatile entry system, it’s also accredited by Secured by Design, a key police initiative for designing out physical crime meaning it has been tested to the highest of security standards.”
Ensuring maximum security
“Because of the integrated MiAccess, residents simply need a programmed fob to gain access to their home and if they lose or misplace a fob, it can be reprogrammed remotely with another one easily and quickly by a management team.”
“This means the system requires minimum maintenance and there’s no routine software upgrades needed either. What’s more there’s no moving parts, just the video handsets in each of the individual apartments. It’s such an easy to use and effective system and one of our most popular entry choices for residential developments in particular. The addition of MiAccess makes the system even more easy to use and maintain while ensuring maximum security.”