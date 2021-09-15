Videx has added a series of new features to its IPure IP range, expanding the versatility of the system in providing a high-quality entry solution for a wide range of buildings.
The Videx IP system is an expandable system that can be customised to suit a range of entry needs, accommodating up to 42 apartments using conventional call button modules and vandal-resistant panels or a digital call panel option able to call up to 10,000 apartments. All entrance panels are available with voice annunciation to aid visitors during the call progress and proximity access control.
New features of IPure IP range
The new features include a 7” touch screen handsfree video monitor, a 3.5” touch screen handsfree video monitor, an audio IP telephone, and the Cloudbox which allows additional programmable input/output to be added to the system as well as being a gateway to using the app in apartments which don’t have a video monitor.
The new hands-free video monitors complement the existing 3.5” touch screen video phone with the handset. Up to 16 devices can be included in each apartment with advanced cascading flexibility if required.
IP controlled entry solution
The benefit of IP tech is that it doesn’t require dedicated infrastructure and can be used on existing networks "
James Gray, National Sales Manager at Videx, said, “IP controlled entry is one of the most convenient and flexible solutions available.”
“The huge benefit of IP technology is that it doesn’t require dedicated wiring infrastructure and can be used on existing networks. These networks can be shared with other technologies such as CCTV, building management and many others including FTTH/PON infrastructures.”
“By adding even more features to our IP offering, we’re offering great flexibility and greater convenience. A new user interface has been introduced which complements the look and feel of the system across all platforms and can also be rolled out to existing systems through a firmware upgrade.”
Customising systems using PC wizard
“What’s more, our IP system is managed through a simple PC wizard programme which allows the installer or engineer to completely customise the system to the building’s requirements. The wizard will detect all the devices on the system allowing each to be set up as required and will also advise of any new firmware available.”
“Using the wizard, the system can be connected to the cloud allowing users of the iOS and Android apps to receive calls recall entrance panels with video and activate any of the outputs.”
Streamlining video systems
SIP is allowed to be integrated into third-party SIP telephone systems
SIP is supported across the range allowing it to be integrated into third-party SIP telephone systems.
For further integration, the door panels include an RTSP server allowing video to be streamed to third-party systems and HTTP API to be used by third-party systems.
Added features
The 7” monitor with full touch screen also has several added features which build on the vast range of features already offered on other video monitors in the range.
These include third-party camera integration using RTSP with support for H264 & H265, home automation integration, picture in picture viewing, a built-in webserver to access event logs, captured images, and videos to playback, and an optional Wi-fi connection. Further features can be added with a simple firmware upgrade.