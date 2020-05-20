The COVID-19 pandemic has affected all industries in different ways. For healthcare and medical organisations, operational management approaches have changed right across the sector and not just on the clinical front.
Videx, a manufacturer and supplier of access control and door entry systems, has seen a sharp rise in demand for IP based intercom systems. The contagiousness of the coronavirus coupled with the high volume of patients admitted to hospital with the disease has increased the need to secure specific wards and departments.
Popular access control solutions
At the same time, GP practices, pharmacies and other healthcare organisations have also had to look at their entry provision to minimise the risk of the virus spreading. Neil Thomas, National Sales Manager at Videx UK, said: “IP based intercoms are hugely popular access control solutions generally due to the flexibility and ease of installation IP provides.”
“The Videx IP kit for example comes as an expandable system with multiple entrance and call points that can be customised to suit the needs of any building whether that’s an A and E department, an outpatient unit or medical centre that’s home to several GP practices.”
Dedicated wiring infrastructure
“The huge benefit of IP technology is that it doesn’t require dedicated wiring infrastructure and can be used on existing networks. These networks can be shared with other technologies such as CCTV, building management and many others.”
“We’ve seen a rise in enquiries and orders placed for our IP intercoms because of the urgent need to secure sensitive and specific areas in buildings such as hospitals, pharmacies and GP surgeries. For instance, in hospitals where there are dedicated COVID-19 wards access to such wards require maximum security but, at the same time, authorised entry convenience and ease and this is exactly what our IP system provides.”
Flush mounting options
An event call log can be viewed on the videophone with a video capture feature to see missed callers
There is also a heightened need for controlling access to the general public. As a result, demand in the Videx IP range has grown, especially for one-way, single button entry units where a member of staff can grant access from their desk via videophone.
The Videx IP kit includes a wall mount 6200 series videophone and the entrance panel which is available in standard or vandal resistant form with surface or flush mounting options. The videophone includes a touch screen 3.5” colour display enabling the end user to customise a range of settings as well as initiate calls to entrance points, neighbouring buildings and internally to other extensions with the facility to have up to 16 videophones in each building.
The videophones can also intercommunicate and cascade calls to other locations if they are not answered. What’s more, an event call log can be viewed on the videophone with a video capture feature to see missed callers.