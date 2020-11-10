Globally renowned access control systems manufacturer and supplier, Videx has announced the launch of two new apps for its web server access control system, the WS4 and has also released a new firmware with additional features.
WS4 web server access control
The WS4 can manage up to 20 entrances locally or remotely from anywhere via a mobile phone, tablet or PC using a web browser to connect to the system and it’s very easy to install. It can also hold approximately 2,500 proximity and coded access users, each with up to two proximity fobs and store up to 50,000 events which can also be viewed online or via the app.
The two new apps are now available, making the access control system even more convenient to manage
The two new apps are now available, making the access control system even more convenient to manage. The admin app allows system managers to simply add, edit or remove users on the go, and additionally, gives them a real time event log and status updates on the system’s health, by indicating power issues or alarm trip events. The system administrator is also able to open any of the entrances via the admin app.
Secure access control system
The user app provides a great alternative or addition to the user carrying a proximity fob or when remembering an access code. Users of the app are setup via the web portal and can be given access through selected entrances on any of the developments or buildings that the WS4 access control system manages.
They can also be restricted to certain days and times, and the ability to set an expiry date, which is considered a highly useful feature for short term users, such as visitors or temporary staff.
James Gray, Project Manager at Videx, said “The WS4 is one of the most secure and convenient access control systems on the market. It’s easy to install, standalone and the entire system can be accessed and managed from anywhere in the world via a web portal - you only need an internet connection.”
Admin app for enhanced system administrator control
The user app enables specific user profiles to be created, to let administrators control authorised entry"
James adds, “The new apps create even more benefits to those managing the system with the admin app giving greater control to the system’s administrator to ensure the system is running smoothly and providing an easier way for it to be modified as and when it needs to, which can all be done remotely.”
He further stated, “The user app enables specific user profiles to be created, meaning administrators can drill down into the specifics of authorised entry, whether that’s via selected entrances or only allowing some users access to certain buildings or sections of a building or property on certain days and times.”
Intuitive access management capabilities
The WS4’s web portal provides highly intuitive access management capabilities enabling multiple developments and buildings to be managed from one convenient web page.
1, 2 & 4 door control cabinets are also available with options for connecting to the network via an Ethernet connection or via the optional 4G router for those applications where an Ethernet connection is not available. All controllers can be combined up to 20 doors if required (using a maximum of 10 cabinets).
Security alarm integration
Additional features of the WS4 include security alarm integration, where a user can set or unset the alarm system from an access control reader, a lift interface option using an additional relay card, coloured proximity fobs for easy management of users and email alerts for both managers and engineers.