Videotec has knowledge in creating indestructible products for external use. As a result, the new SERIES2 range offers advanced technology and performance for security systems that operate in explosive atmospheres in the Oil & Gas, Maritime and Industrial industries.
Thermal camera range
The wide range of PTZs in the MPX SERIES2 includes the MPX SERIES2 with DELUX day/night camera Super low-light FullHD 1080p or with SONY FCB-EV7520 camera with image stabilisation and dynamic privacy masking. The new MPXR SERIES2 is a thermal camera PTZ with radiometric features and a choice of lens type.
To achieve its aim of continually improving products for challenging environments, Videotec has enhanced its ex-proof PTZ range with new performance: a double-cable entry in its integrated junction box, an SFP port for direct fibre optic connection, weatherproof IP66/67/68/69, a certification temperature of 80°C, and electro-polished and micro shot-peened external finishing for increased corrosion resistance.
Integration with third-party products
As with all Videotec products, the quality, robustness and reliability of these products are guaranteed by hundreds of validation tests and an unrivalled portfolio of international certificates. MPX SERIES2 offers an integrated and certified all-in-one professional solution.
Only industrial/automotive range components are used for electronics and networking to perform in the most critical conditions. Mechanics, electronics, positioning and networking, software and firmware are proudly developed end to end internally by Videotec R&D, as is the case with all their network products.
All products come with the company guarantee of being a reliable, cyber-safe and future-proof platform that can be integrated with third-party products easily.
Backward compatibility
In the SERIES2, Videotec has expanded the list of compatible software, but has not changed the tested and proven software functions and protocols already found in the MAXIMUS MPX series. As a result, Videotec can guarantee complete compatibility and interchangeability between the previous and new generations of PTZ, while protecting the investments made by its customers when it comes to validation and integration of MAXIMUS MPX.
Among the improvements in this new generation is an SFP module slot at the base of the PTZ unit to allow easy fibre optic connection. MAXIMUS SERIES2’s side junction box allows a double-cable entry for easier installation with multipolar cables or conduits. As well as this, to simplify the wiring inside the devices as much as possible, MAXIMUS MBX or MBA communication boxes can connect the PTZs to their washing systems.
This range is very versatile when it comes to installation thanks to numerous available accessories such as front glass washing kits, pre-wired cabling, cable glands, and wall, parapet, corner, and pole mounts. The compact design means the unit fits in the tightest spaces, while its reduced weight makes it easier to install.
Certified explosion-proof
Every type of MAXIMUS MPX SERIES2 PTZ is explosion-proof certified with a working temperature of up to +80°C. They have international certifications for use in Zone 1 and 2, Group IIC for gas, Zone 21 and 22, Group IIIC for dust. The Lloyd's Register Marine Type Approval System Test Specification Number 1 certification means they can be used for Marine applications.
The operational robustness and reliability provided by the AISI 316l stainless steel, micro-shot and electropolished, means the MPX SERIES2 camera can be used effectively to monitor critical conditions and highly corrosive environments. This product is weatherproof to IP66/IP67/IP68/IP69, NEMA Type 4X and Type 6P certifications that guarantee complete protection against water and dust.
The care taken at every stage of design of the MAXIMUS SERIES2 means costs have been reduced, making these ex-proof PTZs on the market in terms of competitiveness and performance.