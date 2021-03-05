Videosoft is going global with its range of adaptive low bandwidth video streaming products. The Videosoft suite of cutting-edge video streaming products, including the brand new FireBird F-100, delivers high quality, low latency live video over unreliable or congested networks, including 4G mobile and satellite.
Video streaming expert
Videosoft is headed up by the company’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Stewart McCone, one of the security industry's renowned video streaming experts, who brings more than 20 years of industry experience to the Videosoft business.
Mr. McCone said, “Videosoft is about easy to use low bandwidth, low latency, reliable and secure video delivery over low bandwidth and unreliable networks, including mobile and satellite.” Stewart McCone is backed up by a team of expert developers and programmers, all with many years of industry experience in the streaming and video arena.
Delivering quality real-time and reliable video streams
Even at low bandwidths, Videosoft products deliver quality real-time, reliable video streams across a network"
Stewart McCone adds, “Even at low bandwidths, from as little as 6 kbps upwards, Videosoft products deliver quality real-time, reliable video streams across a network. Because of the unique protocols that our team has built into the software, latency is down to milliseconds and the video automatically adapts to the amount of bandwidth available on the network. This is critical in maintaining responsive and real-time streaming in any environment."
For Stewart McCone, Videosoft's raison d'etre is inextricably linked to the positive influence of Future Tech.
Positive influences of Future Tech
Mr. McCone said, “I'm a firm believer that Future Tech can provide real-world improvement. Standard Tech just doesn't suit todays ever changing environments, but with specialised tech, including things such as AI (Artificial Intelligence), Machine Learning and Block Chain, operational barriers can be removed or lowered. Tech like ours can deliver real-world change and using video and remote services to help make the world be a better, safer place.”
For the company's Business Development Manager (BDM), Iain Janes, the Videosoft story is a global, but plain and simple one, which involves listening to the market and providing what the market wants.
Overcoming limitations to bandwidth
Ian Janes said, “Bandwidth is ‘the elephant in the room’ that people are only just beginning to fully appreciate that there are limitations to bandwidth when streaming video, even 5G can be problematic. We know it's a massive issue, which is why we've done something about it.”
Many users assume that with 4G and 5G, their CCTV problems are solved, but that's not the case"
“Many users assume that with 4G and 5G, their CCTV problems are solved, but that's not the case,” argues Ian Janes, adding “In fact, a CCTV camera running multi MBps video will often be the first thing to drop off the network.”
He further said, “With Videosoft, you can run live video with minimal latency and good quality, even at much lower bitrates than standard equipment - we think that's something worth talking about.” The market does too, and Videosoft is receiving significant interest from around the globe.
Security & Policing 2021 show
“Jointly, the team have years of unique experience and know precisely what the market needs. We know that reliable real-time situational awareness is critical to operational success and life and death events,” adds Ian Janes.
The company, Videosoft will debut the FireBird F-100 at the upcoming Security & Policing 2021 virtual show, taking place from March 9 to March 11, 2021. The Firebird F-100 is just one of several exciting new products that Stewart McCone and the Videosoft team have in the pipeline for release over the next coming months.