Commenced in 2016, the large business club was built with smart infrastructure and modern amenities, in the futuristic town of Kolkata, to provide leisure-cum-business conducive atmosphere to their members and visitors. The contemporary building of business club is spread over 10 acres area and serves as a cultural, commercial, and business hub in the region. Having a beautiful landscape, it attained tremendous popularity due to its high-end specifications, green landscape, wedding lawn, tennis court, cafeteria, business centre to name a few.

Missing real-time video surveillance

With a consistently large volume of patrons visiting the business club for various events, security is the vital component of the successful operations at the site. The customer has been relying heavily on analogue video surveillance to secure its facilities and workforce.

Due to its limited scalability, there was no way to do real-time surveillance throughout the premises. Moreover, every incident recorded by the video cameras required time-consuming manual investigation, therefore, causing delay in decision-making.

Aiming to advancing the surveillance solution, the customer wanted to make an investment to maintain a watchful eye, manage threats/incidents proactively along with integrate existing and new system into the unified interface.

Videonetics Unified Video Computing Platform

Intelligent Video Analytics (IVA) is helping operators detect vehicles wrongly parked in ‘restricted’ or ‘no parking’ zones

After a thorough evaluation of various solution offered by various companies, it was Videonetics that came out on top. Thanks to Videonetics Unified Video Computing Platform (UVCP™) that blends Intelligent Video Management Software (VMS), Intelligent Video Analytics and seamless integration of existing analogue system into one user-friendly solution, able to grow effortlessly with customers’ need over time.

Incident response management

Videonetics Intelligent VMS is managing 100+ cameras including PTZ network camera, dome cameras, fixed cameras, and bullet cameras, installed throughout the interior as well as exterior of the premises. In addition, 32 legacy analogue cameras are also integrated into the unified solution, eventually providing centralised control of the cameras to the security operators.

The in-built failover and redundancy features of Intelligent VMS ensure the operators to always have access to live and recorded video. This means if any incident occurs, they can always have evidence of it.

Zero Blind Spot at Entrance

The Intelligent Video Analytics (IVA) is helping operators to detect vehicles which are wrongly parked in ‘restricted’ or ‘no parking’ zones, at the outside of premise. For the perimeter security at entry & exit gates, the PTZ camera tracking helps in detecting unusual behaviour of the person and provides alert to security operators for faster action.

At the entrance, face capture has been installed to detect a person in the scene and locates his/her face, which is saved in the database, indexed and time stamped. In addition, vehicle capture is deployed to track and record license plates of vehicles along with time and date, entering the premise.

Zone monitoring

Operators will be notified if a person stays beyond a certain duration in a user-marked zone

The business club needed a solution that could help it identify theft, intrusion and trespassing throughout its facilities. In the first phase of the project, Videonetics along with stakeholders of business club and system integrator identified sensitive areas, that requiring immediate security system.

To monitor suspicious activities, zone monitoring has been enabled at the fence of tennis court, lawn, emergency gates and open field area. Operators will be notified if a person stays beyond a certain duration in a user-marked zone.

To combat unauthorised entry in generator room, operators gets alert if any intrusion happens in a marked area. Similarly, unusual activities are also being monitored in this area through loitering detection.

Trespassing detection

Operators can handle alarms and manage events, reducing manual checks of cases and helping to expedite investigations

At the peripheries of the business club, trespassing detection has been deployed to detect if any person intrudes into a premise. The system is well capable to trace trajectory of the trespasser and prevent incident before it occurs.

The authorities wanted to have alert in case any mob formation happens at the field area, known as forbidden region, of the club. Crowd formation detection has been deployed that estimates density of people in a scene and generated an alert as soon as the density in any defined area crosses a certain limit.

Empowering with mobile application

The ease of use of Videonetics unified solution has been instrumental to the business club. The operators and senior authorities are efficiently accessing videos anytime and anywhere, thru an intuitive interface of IVMS web and mobile applications. At the time of incidents, operators can handle alarms and manage events, therefore, reducing manual checks of cases and helping to expedite investigations.

After various phases of implementation, installation, and testing, the Videonetics unified solution went into live operation. Since upgrading to Videonetics unified solution, the business club has been able to better handle incidents of thefts/intrusion and apprehend suspects.

Therefore, the level of security has been lifted by allowing the early detection of incidents and monitoring the premises round-the-clock, even in the harsh environmental condition. Furthermore, the added layer of security has been significant in business club’s efforts to attract more members and sustain business relations with existing members.

Detecting patterns

Now the operators use the information being collected in the unified interface to better understand the environment. They are successfully detecting patterns on how visitors/members access and move through the club. Thus, using these insights to develop strategies that maximise the use of space and keeps everyone safe.

The open architecture of Videonetics unified solution allows customer to integrate with third-party systems such as access control, emergency system and much more.

“To go from conventional to a professional and scalable surveillance system was a huge improvement for our client. It has enhanced our client’s reputation for providing safe and secure environment to visitors, employees, and members. Commendation to Videonetics for providing their unified video computing platform that empowered security operators by improving their efficiency in monitoring the premise and handling threats swiftly. I deeply appreciate their dedication and untiring efforts for making it a reality”, said Gaurav Das, Director, Webdesk Technologies Private Limited.