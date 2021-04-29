Matrix, the foremost manufacturer of enterprise-grade Telecom and Security solutions, announced that the access control devices are now integrated with Videonetics Intelligent VMS 3.0. This association will enable organisations to ensure complete security.
Access control expertise couple with VMS 3.0
Matrix brings together extensive experience and degrees of expertise in access control. Coupled with Videonetics Intelligent VMS 3.0, security personnel can view different checkpoints and deter/monitor incidents in real-time on the unified interface of IVMS.
One or more cameras connected to Intelligent VMS can be associated with each of the devices. At the time of any incident, each alert from Access control devices is tagged with a video and an image from the camera and displayed on the monitor, resulting in better decision-making, creating situational awareness with improved response time.
Integration strengthens security setup
Speaking on the subject, Kaushal Kadakia, Marketing Manager of Marketing, Matrix said, "This interoperability will provide a comprehensive integrated solution to the end customers. Offering best of both Time-Attendance and access control applications without any technical glitches! By virtue of this integration, security setup is strengthened by offering real-time notifications on intrusion. This information is indexed and stored in a database for future reference or investigation purposes.”
“We have always believed in building strong ecosystem relationships and collaboration. I am assured that our technology partnership with Matrix Comsec will empower our partners, system integrators, and customers to boost their security system to the next level, by enhancing safety, improving alert handline time, minimising the risk of missing critical incidents,” expressed, Avinash J Trivedi, VP – Business Development, Videonetics.