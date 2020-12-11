Download PDF version
Videonetics, an AI & DL powered Unified Video Computing Platform (UVCP™) development company, proudly launches its third generation of Intelligent VMS that delivers unified, next-generation user interface, military-grade security, rugged with unprecedented levels of high availability and a future-ready solution, for any size of deployment across various industry verticals such as smart & safe cities, critical infrastructure, industrial, mass transit, education, healthcare, and retail to name a few.

Building on more than a decade of R&D in the domain of video computing, computer vision, artificial intelligence, and machine learning-based technologies, Videonetics released its Intelligent VMS 3.0 encompasses multiple video computing services in a unified, homogenous software architecture platform and goes beyond mere capture-record-display generation of Video Management.

Key differentiators

Videonetics has been ranked #1 Video Management Software provider in India, and among the top 5 in Asia (IHS/Informa Tech Research). Some of the key differentiators of Videonetics Intelligent VMS 3.0 are as follows:

Next-Generation User Interface

The Intelligent VMS 3.0 offers a modernised user experience with an intuitive, responsive, adaptive, and friendly interface.

The interface supports user-specific camera layouts, hierarchical camera groups to enable the user to multi-task and improve operational efficiency.

Intelligent VMS supports all standard web browsers and provides mobile apps for both iOS and Android platforms.

Highly Secured

The Intelligent VMS 3.0 is cyber security-hardened to meet today’s evolving threat landscape, by ensuring data safety and accessibility only to the authorised personnel with security protection.

It offers various security measures such as multi-factor authentication, SHA 256, RSA & AES encryptions, video watermarking, distributed storage management for critical data, and secured channel communication to name a few.

Business Continuity

DC-DR framework of Intelligent VMS 3.0 handles the challenges through a practical, flexible and service-oriented architecture The DC-DR (Data Centre – Disaster Recovery) architecture of Intelligent VMS 3.0 is built considering the complexities of vast amounts of video data generated from a large number of cameras in the field, protecting the same from loss or corruption and transferring data to another location.

The DC-DR framework addresses the challenges through practical, flexible and service-oriented architecture. It ensures business continuity with minimum or no service disruption.

Collaborative Vigilance

The Intelligent VMS 3.0 features a collaborative surveillance platform for the operators to exchange messages and share observations. It offers features such as sharing camera views, importing operator screens, and a chat room for discussions.

Geo-Fence Based Situational Awareness

The Intelligent VMS 3.0 goes beyond conventional map-based viewing to geo-fence based situational awareness possibilities. Users can easily draw a virtual fence with geo coordinates or simply using the mouse to see relevant cameras within the fence with all the events of interest.

The Intelligent VMS 3.0 also comes with a unique feature of neighbourhood view in which a camera can be defined as a master camera which in turn can be associated with the nearby camera to provide a complete neighborhood view in case of any event of interest.

It has ready integrations with map services such as Google Map, OpenStreetMap, etc. to provide drag-and-drop of the cameras for alerts, archived, and live video feeds. The in-built pencil tool helps in associating the cameras on the map for a quick geo-situational awareness.

Scalable

The scalability of Intelligent VMS 3.0 is unlimited by the design of the architecture. The computing nodes can be provisioned as and when required, and they auto-register themselves to the system with minimum configuration which makes it extremely easy to deploy.

Cloud-Ready

Intelligent VMS 3.0 comes with built-in readiness for deploying it on any cloud of customer’s choice Many of the large enterprises and in fact, even government organisations are now adopting the Cloud First policy and most of their business processes are already utilising the benefits of Cloud these days. Intelligent VMS 3.0 comes with built-in readiness for deploying it over the cloud be it a public, private, or a hybrid cloud.

It has been built on a cloud-agnostic stack to ensure that it can be deployed on any cloud of customer’s choice to ensure full flexibility, openness, and therefore the lowest cost of ownership.

It comes with its own server resource orchestration technology, streaming service engine, and intelligent storage technology to help the customer take full advantage of the cloud setup. Intelligent VMS 3.0 also comes with ready integrations with popular cloud service providers.

AI-Powered

In the series of another first Intelligent VMS 3.0 comes with pre-integrated artificial intelligence and deep learning framework called DeeperLook™ – an indigenously designed highly efficient AI framework which ensures quick and easy deployment of AI-based video analytics use cases for various verticals.

The framework offers over 100+ such as AI-based Video Analytics use cases for different industry segments.

Authority statement

On the launch, Dr. Tinku Acharya, Fellow IEEE, Founder & MD of Videonetics Technology Pvt Ltd expressed, “We are honoured to introduce the third generation of Intelligent VMS, the future of Video Management, commits to addressing everyday challenges of users by handling cyberattack threats with multi-pronged security, 24x7 business continuity, unprecedented friendly experience, collaborative vigilance and much more.

Video management software has always been the backbone of the effective security system of any installation, and the Intelligent VMS 3.0 brings a whole new level of user experience and support security professionals to manage safety, improve efficiency while reducing TCO."

"Intelligent VMS 3.0 is a solution that you can invest in today and be confident it will be your solution for the future.

