Videonetics, the world’s first AI & DL powered Unified Video Computing Platform (UVCP™) development company, announced that it has joined the Red Hat Partner Connect Program as an Independent Software Vendor (ISV) for Red Hat Enterprise Linux and Red Hat OpenShift in India and South Asia.
Intelligent VMS 3.0
Videonetics Intelligent Video Management Software (VMS) 3.0 delivers a unified, next-generation user interface, military-grade security, rugged with unprecedented levels of high availability, and a future ready solution, for any size of deployment.
It analyses the attributes of servers, storage, network communication, and other associated devices, with its AI algorithms in real-time, and intelligently uses the capability of those devices to offer a fault-tolerant, fail-safe, responsive, and rugged system for video management. It handles cybersecurity threats with its multi-pronged security measures to ensure users' data privacy, security, and data integrity.
Operational over hybrid cloud environments
Acclaimed as a market pioneer, Videonetics has secured more than 140 cities, 80+ airports, and 100+ large enterprises across many geographies. Powered by its patented and awarded AI and Deep Learning framework, Videonetics UVCP™ encompasses Intelligent VMS 3.0, Video Analytics, Intelligent Traffic Management System, Facial Recognition, Video Computing Platform as a Service (VCPaaS™), and Video Command Control Centre.
Videonetics offers its AI and DL powered Unified Video Computing Platform on Red Hat Enterprise Linux and OpenShift
Videonetics offers its Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Deep Learning (DL) powered Unified Video Computing Platform on Red Hat Enterprise Linux and Red Hat OpenShift to customers worldwide, opening numerous businesses as well as technology sharing opportunities for customers.
In addition, Intelligent VMS 3.0 is certified to run on Red Hat Enterprise Linux and its container applications are certified to run on Red Hat OpenShift, offering greater consistency across hybrid cloud environments and reassuring customers that Intelligent VMS 3.0 can be supported on any Red Hat footprint.
Software certification
The Red Hat Partner Connect software certification uses modern delivery methods to support a hybrid cloud strategy to help partners build and run applications on any cloud. The program brings advanced, cost-effective collaboration and cloud-native development built on leading Red Hat technologies to deliver enterprise-grade IT services, whether on-premise or in the cloud.
Through this collaboration, Videonetics can explore a range of open source technology solutions that are the foundations for digital transformation and innovation, including Red Hat Enterprise Linux and Red Hat OpenShift, the industry’s enterprise Kubernetes platform.
Delivering scalable offerings
With Red Hat Linux, Videonetics can deliver containerised offerings with multi-cloud deployment and management
As a member of the Red Hat Partner Connect program, Videonetics gains access to resources to develop Red Hat technology competencies while building an open-source practice, adopting container-native technologies, attaining product certification and is listed on the Red Hat Ecosystem Catalog.
With Red Hat Enterprise Linux, Videonetics can deliver more secure, ready-to-use, scalable containerised offerings with simplified multi-cloud deployment and management, helping reduce infrastructure costs with more efficient hardware use.
Unified open source technologies
Avinash Trivedi, VP - Business Development, Videonetics expressed, “We are delighted to be recognised as a Red Hat ISV Partner. By collaborating with Red Hat, we can provide truly unified solutions based on open-source technologies and practices, with an added layer of security features and easier maintenance, that helps ensure greater confidence and stability for customers.”
“We intend to deploy advanced container native technologies across cities, municipalities, industries, aviation & mass transportation, education, and healthcare for a well-connected infrastructure.”
Using cloud technologies
Emerging workloads like video analytics are crucial building blocks of smart city and safe city initiatives in India"
Neeraj Bhatia, Senior Director, Sales, Red Hat, India, and South Asia said, “Emerging workloads like video analytics are crucial building blocks of smart city and safe city initiatives in India.”
“Videonetics is spearheading the adoption of cloud-native technologies which are key architectural imperatives that help the customer with agility and flexibility across on-prem or cloud deployments. This also ensures that ISVs like Videonetics can extend it to Edge footprints.”